Highlights The Dallas Cowboys have not addressed multiple holes, including one in the running back room, during free agency.

Dallas may not be able to land a top rookie running back in the NFL Draft due to other pressing needs.

Signing Ezekiel Elliott for the 2024 season would give the Cowboys a known quantity and increase their chances at making a Super Bowl run.

Surprise, surprise: the Dallas Cowboys have not lived up to their expectations.

This offseason has been an extremely quiet one for Jerry Jones and Co. They've lost eight players in free agency, half of whom went to the division rival Washington Commanders, and signed just one external free agent. That player, linebacker Eric Kendricks, is replacing the recently retired Leighton Vander Esch. Essentially, they've made no additions in this cycle.

With time winding down inside their competitive window, they need to shore up their roster for 2024. Bringing back former star running back Ezekiel Elliott would give them some incredibly helpful wiggle room when doing so in future weeks.

Dallas May Not Land A Top Rookie Back in the NFL Draft

Their other needs precede the position in importance

Dallas has a laundry list of needs: a starting left tackle, starting center, and a contract extension for CeeDee Lamb headline the requisite chores. Last, but certainly not least, the Cowboys also need a starting running back. Tony Pollard's departure created a large void in the backfield, one they simply cannot expect Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn to adequately fill.

All those tasks, minus the Lamb deal, are set to be handled via the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Dallas may not be able to accomplish those goals. Depending on the value chart you use, the trade package required to land one of the class' top-two left tackle prospects will likely cost them their current No. 24 overall pick, plus their second-round selections both this year and next, if not their 2025 first-round pick.

The first scenario would give the Cowboys only one day-two selection this year: No. 87 overall, which lies just over halfway through the third round. GIVEMESPORT has five offensive linemen, including centers Nick Samac and Zach Frazier, in our No. 84-100 prospect rankings range, making the 87th pick an ideal spot for Dallas to find their next starter at the position.

If they go this route, Dallas would not choose another player—barring additional trade(s)—until the third-to-last pick of the fifth round (No. 174 overall). This draft capital doesn't drastically outdo that of Vaughn (No. 212 overall in 2023) or Dowdle, a 2020 undrafted free agent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn could double the 112 combined carries they had in 2023, and there would still be 140 of Tony Pollard's totes left to be accounted for.

You may not need a big-money back to compete for a championship in this era, but a team with Super Bowl aspirations cannot bank on that duo and a rookie of similar caliber to handle the rigors of a full-season workload.

Zeke, predominantly in a backup role last year, managed 184 carries. The juice he once possessed isn't there anymore, but his toughness and physicality remain. Pairing him with Vaughn or a pass-catching back from the late rounds to create a dynamic similar to the one he shared with Pollard in 2021-22 would benefit player and team.

The Best Ability is Availability

The remaining quality free agent backs have been plagued by injury

The absolute worst-case scenario for the Cowboys in the draft is that they come away without any running back, which would force their hand back to free agency, where there are actually still some decent RB options. According to Spotrac, 15 running backs in all remain available on the open market.

A high-upside choice, such as Rashaad Penny or J.K. Dobbins, could provide the necessary production. However, a troubling injury history, and not a lack of talent, is the reason they remain on the market. Dallas would be wise to sign a player like Dobbins and see if they hit the lottery, but adding him alone leaves them vulnerable to winding back up in this same predicament with one wrongly-timed cut.

Key RB free agents (2024) Player Age 2023 stats 2023 AAV (rounded) Ezekiel Elliott (NE) 28 184 rush, 642 yards (3.5 avg), 3 TDs / 51 rec, 313 yards (6.1 avg), 2 TDs $3 million J.K. Dobbins (BAL) 25 8 rush, 22 yards (2.8 avg), 1 TD / 2 rec, 15 yards (7.5 avg) $1.5 million Rashaad Penny (PHI) 28 11 rush, 33 yards (3.0 avg)/ 1 rec, 5 yards (5 avg) $1.35 million Kareem Hunt (CLE) 28 135 rush, 411 yards (3.0 avg), 9 TDs / 15 rec, 84 yards (5.6 avg) $1.3 million Boston Scott (PHI) 28 20 rush, 86 yards (4.3 avg) / 4 rec, 52 yards (13.0 avg) $2 million Jerick McKinnon (KC) 31 21 rush, 60 yards (2.9 avg), 1 TD / 25 rec, 192 yards (7.7 avg), 4 TDs $1.3 million Cam Akers (MIN) 24 38 rush, 138 yards (3.6 avg), 1 TD / 11 rec, 70 yards (6.4 avg) $1.5 million Latavius Murray (BUF) 34 79 rush, 300 yards (3.8 avg), 4 TDs / 17 rec, 119 yards (7.0 avg) $1.3 million

Zeke has missed five games combined in his last six seasons, and never more than two in a single campaign over that stretch. When push comes to shove, you know he will be there to take on the brunt of the rushing attack when called upon. It may not be reflected in running back price tags, but that trait is immensely valuable.

Nobody will mistake Zeke for the early-career stud he once was during his upcoming age-29 season. But behind a quality offensive line, you know he can give you roughly 200 carries, 800 yards and, at worst, a half-dozen touchdowns. Giving themselves such peace of mind ahead of the draft will allow the Cowboys to avoid reaching down their board for a positional need.

Make no mistake; having to resort to Zeke after declining to express interest in Derrick Henry and other backs isn't the ideal outcome for Dallas or its fanbase. At this point of the process, though, beggars can't be choosers.

Zeke's return gives the Cowboys their best chance at finally making it back to the Super Bowl. Nobody in Jerry World will be complaining if it happens to work.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.