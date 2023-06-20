The stage is set and the globe is gearing up for the return of the Women’s World Cup this summer.

For the first time, the tournament is being held in Australia and New Zealand, and organisers are hoping to draw a record-breaking viewership of 1.5 billion people.

The competition is expected to be the biggest and the best yet, but how much do you know about the tournaments that came before?

Of course, many will remember Alex Morgan’s tea-sipping celebration from 2019 and Kelly Smith kissing her boots in 2007.

But how familiar are you with the controversial golden goal that helped Germany win their maiden trophy?

Throwback to the Women’s World Cup 2003

In 2003, Germany and Sweden beat out the rest of the competition to make Women’s World Cup history.

The latter had successfully emerged from their ‘group of death’, while Die Nationalelf had shockingly beaten the USWNT in the semi-finals of the contest.

The grand finale of the tournament took place in Carson, California, and Marika Domanski-Lyfors’ squad looked as if they had it in the bag at halftime.

First half: Sweden rules

After receiving a through pass from Victoria Svensson, Hannah Ljunberg slotted the ball in the back of the German net in the 41st minute.

The ball evaded the reach of Silke Rottenberg and sent Blågult to the changing rooms on a high.

However, despite Sweden finding a goal and having the majority of the possession, their moment in the sun didn’t last too long.

Second half: Stalemate

Immediately following the break Maren Meinert equalised. She made it 1-1 within 40 seconds of the second half and brought Germany back into the competition.

Despite having a plethora of chances and an almost-penalty, neither team were able to capitalise.

Following the 90-minute whistle, the two squads were forced to endure sudden death extra time — the first and last occasion that this has happened at a Women’s World Cup.

Sudden death and Golden goal

In the 98th minute, Tina Theune-Meyer’s side was awarded a free kick.

Renate Lingor found Nia Künzer, who headed it home and scored the match’s deciding golden goal.

Germany came out of the match as victors and were crowned Women’s World Cup champions for the first time.

A devastating end to Sweden’s dreams, but a fantastic result for their opposition.

Has the golden goal decision happened since?

The golden goal call is still classed as controversial. Therefore, it hasn’t been used to decide the outcome of the last three previous World Cup finals.

In 2011, a penalty shootout was performed to decide whether Japan or the USWNT would take home the trophy.

Of course, Nadeshiko won the contest 3-1 — but Jill Ellis’ squad had their revenge four years later.

In 2015, the United States beat Japan 5-2 and then retained their title in 2019 with a 2-0 defeat over the Netherlands.

While we won’t see another 2003 golden goal moment, the competition could always go down to the wire this summer.

It’s all to play for — but Sweden will never forget their World Cup title was snatched away by sudden death.