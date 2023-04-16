Goalkeeper Casey Dumont was the hero as Melbourne Victory won a dramatic A-League semi-final penalty shoot-out against Melbourne City.

The match at Casey Fields finished 3-3 after extra-time, despite Victory leading 3-1 in the 78th minute.

Rhianna Pollicina made it 3-2, before Hannah Wilkinson found a last-gasp 97th-minute equaliser.

Victory survived being reduced to 10 players in extra-time after Amy Jackson was sent off, with the match going to a penalty shoot-out.

Casey Dumont’s penalty shoot-out heroics

Dumont stepped up to take the first penalty against fellow goalkeeper Melissa Barbieri.

She coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner, with Barbieri going the wrong way. Dumont didn’t even celebrate her goal, immediately walking back to take her place in the net.

The 31-year-old kept up her poker face, smiling only briefly as City’s Katie Bowen stepped up to take her penalty.

Dumont guessed the correct way, palming the ball onto the post and then scooping it up to prevent it trickling into the net.

Victory went on to win the penalty shoot-out 4-1, booking a place in the A-League preliminary final against Sydney FC.

What did Casey Dumont say after her incredible shoot-out heroics?

“You’ve got to have the confidence, if you don’t believe in yourself it’s not gonna happen,” Dumont told Paramount after the match.

“I knew where I was going and picked the spot out and went, and then it was the same with having a stop on the penalty as well, I just pick a side and go.

“The girls asked [if i could shoot first] and I was like ‘yeah, no worries, I’ll do it’. We practised in the week as well, that’s always the first person who sets the momentum. I’ll happily do that for the team.”

Dumont, who also works as a nurse, joined Melbourne Victory in 2017. She was named the A-League Women Goalkeeper of the Year for the first time last May as her side won the league.

The shot-stopper has made three appearances for Australia, but despite her impressive form recently, she was not called up to the latest Matildas squad for friendlies against Scotland and England.