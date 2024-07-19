Highlights The soccer kick knockout at Black Combat 11 closed the show in style, leaving Young Jun Cho dazed and slumped on the canvas.

Across all sports, you can see various punctuation marks like a home run, slam dunk, or hole-in-one. In combat, a knockout is arguably the ultimate punctuation mark — and in mixed martial arts we see various finishes that range in brutality, like a body shot, or body slam knockout. However, none perhaps rival the savagery that a soccer kick to the head can ultimately provide.

At an event this week in Black Combat 11 which took place in Busan, South Korea, a fight between Gi Bum Moon and Young Jun Cho ended in spectacular fashion. Gi Bum Moon hit Young Jun Cho with a right hand which dazed him, almost putting him out for the count there and then. The way he reacted, he was prime for a knockout blow — and the knockout blow Gi Bum Moon chose, closed the show in style.

Soccer Kicks Are Nasty Business

The knockout leaves Young Jun Cho slumped on the canvas

The reaction from those you can see on-camera says it all.

Watch the knockout right here:

The MMA Calendar Heats Up

UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday

The MMA calendar continues to heat up and UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday for an event at the Apex.

On July 27, a big pay-per-view card lands in Manchester, England, with Leon Edwards defending his UFC welterweight championship in a rematch against Belal Muhammad, with Tom Aspinall against Curtis Blaydes for the UFC interim heavyweight title as the co-main.

Though there are other 'Fight Night' events booked in subsequent weeks, Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya fight for the UFC middleweight championship August 18 at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, before UFC 306 — one of the biggest events of the year — takes place at the $2.3 billion super venue, The Sphere, in Las Vegas.

There are other headliners to be confirmed, with Jon Jones linked with a UFC heavyweight championship fight against Stipe Miocic in November in New York City, leaving the return of Conor McGregor up in the air. The former two-weight UFC champion was supposed to fight Michael Chandler in June. However, he withdrew from the contest because of a broken toe injury.

Normally, it would only take six weeks maximum to recover from such an injury. Yet we continue to wait for official word for when McGregor will actually fight, let alone fight Chandler. The only vacant date appears to be December, for the UFC's final pay-per-view show of the year — which is traditionally held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.