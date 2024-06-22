Highlights Brahyan Zurcher stuns with a walk-off knockout in the second round, remaining undefeated in his ninth straight victory.

Julian Ruiz suffers first pro loss against Zurcher, making his PFL debut while Zurcher returns after two Lux Fight League fights.

Main event features Clay Collard with 6 points against Mads Burnell, who needs a quick finish to advance in the PFL Playoffs.

The Professional Fighters League opened their PFL Salt Lake City card with an absolutely insane knockout. On the 21st of June, the promotion hosted the final regular season card for the lightweight and light heavyweights competing in their 2024 season. But it was a pair of featherweights who kicked off the card with a bang. In the card opener, Brahyan Zurcher defeated Julian Ruiz with a walk-off knockout in the second round that left everyone stunned.

Zurcher remains undefeated going nine in a row without a loss. He competed in the PFL Challenger Series in 2022 and 2023 and competed on cards in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He took a detour fighting twice under the Lux Fight League banner finishing both fights in the first round. His fight with Ruiz was his first PFL appearance since June 2023. Ruiz suffered his first professional loss having gone 4-0 before stepping in to fight Zurcher. He was making his PFL debut. Zurcher wasn't competing for a place in the playoffs but a finish like that could earn him a replacement spot if needed later this year.

The card is still underway and the results of the fight will determine who will advance into the PFL Playoffs. In the main event are lightweights Clay Collard and Mads Burnell. Collard is already on the board with six points but Burnell has none and will need a quick finish in hopes of advancing. Also on the card is 2023 light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay and 2022 light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson. 2023 PFL Europe champion Jakob Nedoh is fighting as is Bellator legend Patricky Pitbull. We'll update the rest of the results as they happen.

PFL Salt Lake City Results

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Clay Collard vs. Mads Burnell

Impa Kasanganay vs. Jakob Nedoh

Bruno Miranda defeated Patricky Pitbull via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Rob Wilkinson defeated Josh Silveira via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov defeated Simon Biyong via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Alex Polizzi defeated Antonio Carlos Junior via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)