Juventus have had some well-documented problems when it comes to Financial Fair Play in the recent past - and they could cost the Turin side a place in Europe next season.

The Italian giants were given a 10-point deduction in Serie A during the 2022/23 campaign accounting discrepancies after they were found to have inflated transfer fees in an attempt to balance the books.

That points deduction ultimately led to a demotion from a Champions League spot to a Europa Conference League place, as they finished 7th in the league.

Being involved in a third-string European competition is hardly something that Juve and their fans are going to boast about - and it now appears they could ditch it completely.

Juventus remain in negotiations with UEFA

The club find themselves in negotiations with UEFA to come to a reasonable compromise in order to avoid future sanctions further down the line.

While a large fine is a possibility, the option of expulsion from the Europa Conference League is also being explored, per Football Italia.

Juventus, it seems, wouldn't be against the idea, either. A season without European football would definitely see them take a financial hit, but club chiefs are believed to see the benefit in a lighter schedule as they look to plot a return to the Champions League.

Fellow Italian side, Fiorentina, could be the beneficiaries if this turns out to be the outcome as the recent finalists of the competition would take the place of the Bianconeri in the play-off stage.

However, Fiorentina won't be the only side to benefit if Juventus do end up swerving the Conference League.

The Premier League side in line for a more favourable draw if Juventus bow out

There is also a possible upside for English club, Aston Villa.

Per @UefaRankings on Twitter, Unai Emery's men would be bumped up to seeded if Juventus were withdrawn from the competition and this would hand them a more favourable draw.

The Villans were sensational in the second half of the season under their new boss and achieved an unlikely 7th place finish, above the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham.

They will be quietly hoping for this resolution being in their favour as this competition is much bigger to them than the side they would replace.

The club would earn more money and become a more attractive proposition for talented players to move to with the lure of playing in Europe.

An easier draw on paper would go a long way to helping that cause and be the start of a campaign that could see Villa emulate West Ham's successful run in the competition last season.