BBC presenter Rick Edwards believes Liverpool will be in for a shock result when they come up against one of the top teams in the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s side have had a positive start to the 2024/25 campaign, as they sit top of the league standings after seven games. They have dropped points on just one occasion this season, against Nottingham Forest at Anfield, but have won their remaining six games.

They have also had a positive start to their Champions League run with two wins from their opening two games against Italian teams AC Milan and Bologna. They sit fifth in the European league table, with games against Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen still to come after the international break.

BBC Presenter Makes Shock Liverpool Prediction

He is not convinced by the Reds’ recent form

Out of Liverpool’s seven Premier League games so far, just one of those has been against a team currently in the top 10 in the form of Forest. While Manchester United are historically a huge rival, and Liverpool went to Old Trafford and scored three without response, Erik ten Hag’s side sit a mere 14th as things stand.

BBC presenter, Edwards, has been less than convinced by Liverpool’s start to the season under Slot. So much so, speaking on their Football Daily podcast, he predicted the Reds will be heavily beaten when they come up against top opposition.

Liverpool will face some significant challenges after the international break, with their next 10 games including match ups against Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City. As far as their title credentials go, as well as their Champions League hopes, the next couple of months will be decisive.

Edwards said:

“I don’t mean to be inflammatory, but I think Liverpool are going to get a hiding as soon as they play a decent team.”

In response, pundit Nigel Reo-Coker appeared stunned. The former West Ham United midfielder simply replied 'wow' after hearing the bold prediction from Edwards.

Liverpool Captain ‘Keen to Stay’ at Anfield

Virgil van Dijk is in the final year of his contract

In other news, reports claim Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is eager to remain at Anfield beyond this season, despite ongoing speculation over his future. The Dutchman has entered the final 12 months of his deal, and could become a free agent in the summer if fresh terms are not agreed.

According to Football Insider, the 33-year-old will have the final say on his future as the club are keen to extend his deal. The article goes on to say Van Dijk has already informed his inner circle he is also equally keen to stay in Merseyside.

Virgil van Dijk 2024/25 stats for Liverpool in all competitions Stat: Appearances 9 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 810'

Liverpool signed Van Dijk from Premier League rivals Southampton back in January 2018, and he has been a transformer in terms of the club’s fortunes in recent years. Under the previous manager, Jurgen Klopp, the defender helped the team to a Premier League title, Champions League trophy, two Carabao Cup titles and one FA Cup. He was also named captain following Jordan Henderson’s departure in the summer of 2023.

Van Dijk isn’t the only key Liverpool player with question marks over his future. Vice captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, and talisman Mohamed Salah are also in the final 12 months of their respective deals. It is the hope of Liverpool supporters that all three will extend their contracts and continue their journey with the club.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 07/10/24)