Highlights Defensive end Keion White is showing leadership potential crucial for the Patriots' success.

White's path to the NFL was unexpected, transitioning from tight end to defensive end.

New England hopes White's sophomore season will showcase his true potential and bridge gaps in their defense.

After a 4-13 record last season, the New England Patriots are searching for anyone that can help them return to their former glory. That began by selecting quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick this off-season, but a preexisting roster piece seems to be stepping up in a leadership role.

Defensive end Keion White was selected with the 46th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but saw minimal action in his rookie year. According to head coach Jerod Mayo, that should change in this upcoming season (via ESPN’s Mike Reiss):

Keion has kind of taken that step forward as far as being a leader -- not as much vocally, but you see him actually leading the groups and working well.

As part of a defense that hardly resembles its past days of dominance but still, somehow, remained one of the league's best in 2023, White’s development will be crucial to the team’s success. Progression from him as both a player and leader could help point New England in the right direction.

Full of Surprises

White’s sudden leadership isn’t the first time he's surprised people

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

White’s selection within the top 50 picks of the draft suggests high value on defense, but he wasn’t always viewed this way. In fact, he began his college career as a low-ranked recruit on the opposite side of the ball.

In a pre-draft interview with Emily Gagnon of Atlanta News First, White spoke about his lack of college offers coming out of high school. His position was tight end, and his best offer was from Old Dominion University.

It was there that he became a defensive end, and a dominant one at that. Upon entering the transfer portal, he had countless teams vying for his talents on their roster. He decided on Georgia Tech, where continued success would put him on NFL radars.

Keion White's College Stats by Year Year College POS Games Tackles TFL Sacks 2018 Old Dominion TE 8 N/A N/A N/A 2019 Old Dominion DE 12 64 19.0 3.5 2021 Georgia Tech DL 4 4 0.5 0.0 2022 Georgia Tech DL 12 54 14.0 7.5

The Patriots decided to take a chance on White, who didn’t carve out much of a role for himself during their underwhelming 2023 season. He played less than half of the team’s defensive snaps, and only started in four games, totaling just 26 tackles and one sack.

It’s typical for a rookie’s first year to be centered around development, even if that means having to sit and watch. For someone like White, who is likely still learning the defensive end position, it makes even more sense.

Now poised to take on a bigger role in his sophomore season, the Patriots are hoping White can become what they envisioned when they spent a second-round pick on him. If he does, New England will have a talented young duo on the defensive line behind Matthew Judon with White and 2021 second-rounder Christian Barmore.

While the Patriots offense was god-awful in 2023, their defense was actually one of the better units in the league, finishing seventh in total defense, fourth in yards per play allowed, and fifth in first downs allowed.

The expectation is that with Mayo now at the helm, the defense should continue to be the strong foundation on which this team is built, though it did have some trouble in key areas such as takeaways (23rd) and sacks (27th).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Patriots’ defense had the third-worst turnover percentage in the league in 2023, at 7.9%. The only teams who forced turnovers at a lower clip were the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.

It’s common knowledge that the foundation of a team’s strength is its leaders. Whether it’s of the whole team, the defense, or just the defensive line, White’s willingness to step up and lead is encouraging. It’s not only a positive sign of his progression, but potentially of the team as a whole.

Sources: ESPN/Atlanta News First

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Sports Reference CFB unless stated otherwise.