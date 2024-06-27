Highlights Chelsea are in talks to sign promising defender Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors.

Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino has reportedly ‘said yes’ to Chelsea already as the Blues are now trying to reach an agreement with the Argentinian side, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He suggests that personal terms are ‘not the problem’ for Anselmino’s move to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea are yet to agree on a deal with Boca for the 19-year-old.

Anselmino has been eyed by multiple top European sides previously – the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and AC Milan all showed interest in the centre-back in the past 12 months.

In March, the Argentinian press claimed that United were keen to trigger Anselmino’s release clause after he signed a new contract with Boca on improved terms.

He then responded to transfer rumours, saying ‘my head is here at Boca’, and shut down talks over a potential move to England.

The 19-year-old now seems to have emerged as a top target for Chelsea, who are eyeing several deals for young starlets this summer.

The Blues are now on course to sign 18-year-old Aston Villa forward Omari Kellyman after confirming 17-year-old Estevao Willian will join from Palmeiras next year.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are building for the future as they are also in talks for Barcelona’s 18-year-old central striker Marc Guiu.

Chelsea in Negotiations with Boca Juniors

Over Aaron Anselmino deal

Romano, speaking on his live show, suggested that Anselmino has already agreed to join Chelsea as the Blues are now trying to reach an agreement with Boca Juniors:

“I saw a question about Anselmino on personal terms with Chelsea. Personal terms are not the problem. “So Anselmino already said yes to Chelsea, it’s not the problem on the player side, the real point is to reach an agreement with Boca. This is what they're trying to do.”

Anselmino, who broke into Boca’s first team last year, has gone on to make 10 senior appearances for the club, scoring one goal.

He was awarded a new contract in January – Anselmino’s current deal with the Argentinian side is valid until 2028.

Boca president and former Barcelona player, Juan Roman Riquelme, was full of praise for Anselmino earlier last season, saying that with ‘the head he has and the desire to learn that he shows, he is going to be a great footballer’.

It remains to be seen if the 19-year-old will be offered a chance to compete for centre-back spots at Stamford Bridge right from the get-go – the Blues have recently confirmed the signing of defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who was brought in as a replacement for captain Thiago Silva.

Speaking on the young defender, analyst Ben Mattinson labelled him 'special'...

"Boca Junior CCB prospect Aaron Anselmino is special. The Argentine is ultra calm on the ball blended with the perfect timing of aggression in duels. An intelligent CB who anticipates through balls in behind to defend big spaces."

Aaron Anselmino's Boca Juniors Career Stats Games 10 Goals 1 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 597 Senior debut 2023 June 11

Chelsea Target Maximilian Beier

Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry over Hoffenheim starlet Maximilian Beier as the Blues eye a new forward signing this transfer window.

According to German football insider Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea have gathered information on Beier, who faces interest from several Premier League clubs this summer.

The 21-year-old impressed for Hoffenheim in his debut Bundesliga season, scoring 16 goals in 33 matches last campaign, after becoming the club’s youngest-ever debutant in 2020.

Plettenberg suggests Beier’s release clause is just £25 million – he could be an appealing option for several English clubs who are targeting a new striker signing.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-06-24.