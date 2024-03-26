Highlights Aaron Donald earned three Defensive Player of the Year awards, changed the DT position forever, and led the league in sacks during his tenure.

Donald overcame being underestimated in high school and during the draft to become a game-wrecking force in the NFL.

Despite competition from other great DTs, Donald's dominance, consistency, and financial impact solidify his place as potentially the greatest DT ever.

Over an impeccable 10-year career, Aaron Donald delivered a compelling case to be etched in Mount Rushmore as one of the greatest four NFL defenders of all time. He joins the exclusive company of Barry Sanders to earn Pro Bowl honors every year of his career, a minimum of 10 seasons. Only he, J.J. Watt, and Lawrence Taylor won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Beyond accolades, Donald also changed the defensive tackle position forever. The future Hall of Famer’s ability to bring immediate, unrelenting pressure from the interior set the mold for premier defensive tackles for generations to come.

The players following in his footsteps can thank him for the financial windfall due to evolutionary play. Here’s a look back on Donald's otherworldly career.

Related Every Heisman Trophy Winner Taken With the First Overall Pick in NFL Draft History Less than 30% of Heisman Trophy winners have been taken with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.

Aaron Donald in High School and College

A grown man against toddlers

Credit: ANTHONY PLASCENCIA/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thanks to his 6'0", 260-pound frame in high school, Donald was viewed as a three-star prospect, ranking 353rd nationally and 12th in Pennsylvania. He received scholarships from only Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Akron, and Toledo. As then Pitt assistant Greg Gattuso put it:

It’s hard to go in and sell to your head coach, ‘I got a 6-foot defensive lineman that I love.’ He just didn’t fit the physical dimensions that everybody has when they’re recruiting. … You can’t recruit a bunch of 6-foot or 5-foot-11 defensive linemen at that level. You just can’t.

However, defensive line coach Demond Gibson at Penn Hills knew he had a monster, watching Donald as an 8th grader:

It was like he was 27 years old playing against 3-year-old kids. It was unreal. I was like Pavlov’s dog at that point. The first two to three steps that he displays now was something that I hadn’t seen before.

After being passed over by regional powerhouses like Notre Dame and Penn State, Donald unleashed hell at Pittsburgh. During his final season, multiple opposing coaches described him as a 'one-man wrecking crew.' He led the country in TFLs with 2.2 per contest while finishing 13th in sacks and forced fumbles despite seeing triple teams on nearly every snap.

Aaron Donald at the NFL Draft

Undersized and underestimated

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Donald’s tape screamed first-round pick, evaluators continued to focus on his lack of prototypical size. The worst take on the 13th overall selection from the 2014 NFL Draft came from Nolan Nawrocki, who the Raiders added to their scouting department in 2019. Nawrocki wrote of Donald:

“Average Backup or Special Teamer.”

"Will be overpowered in the run game and ground up by double teams. Gets snared and controlled by bigger, longer blockers.”

“Not a two-gap player” and “Lacks ideal length and bend to play outside.”

In the face of such questions, the now Los Angeles Rams' DT went to the Senior Bowl with one mission: destroy. After easily proving himself as the best player there, he continued raising eyebrows at the combine in every measurable category outside of his size.

Aaron Donald NFL Combine Numbers Stat Donald DT Average* 40-yard dash 4.68 5.11 Vertical 32" 29.2" Broad Jump 116" 104.8" 3-Cone 7.11 7.64 Shuttle 4.39 4.63 Bench Press 35 27.5 *Average since 1999 per Mockdraftable

While some people concentrated on his limitations, a few teams knew his value. As now Detroit Lions' general manager Brad Holmes and former Rams' director of college scouting remembered:

The sights were set on Aaron Donald. And I’ll never forget we got to that pick and a team called and they offered a pretty enticing trade offer. And I remember Jeff (Fisher) and Les (Snead) were like, ‘Absolutely not. We’re picking this guy and that’s just it.’

Donald's Early NFL Success

A gamewrecker from the jump

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Donald’s dominance began from day one and never quit, which aptly summarized him according to former teammate offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth:

He’s just a human wrecking ball. I think no different than in games, probably even worse in practice because you’re against each other every day and he knows every play, he knows every cadence.

From the moment he first got drafted, Donald recorded 30 more TFLs than the second-place Cam Jordan. He’s got over 50 more TFLs than the next closest player at his position, Ndamukong Suh, and more than double the third-place DT.

When it comes to sacks, his 85.5 since 2014 ranks first, six more than Chandler Jones in second. His dominance was immediately felt from day one and never quit until he hung up his cleats to the delight of quarterbacks across the league, but a nightmare for the Rams.

Prime Aaron Donald

10-years of unimpeachable domination

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What made Donald stand out even among the greatest DTs in the game, was his unrelenting consistency. He never had a “down year” or a “comeback year” because he unleashed hell every single season. He made the Pro Bowl in all 10 seasons and was selected as a first-team All-Pro member in eight of them.

In 2018, Donald registered 20.5 sacks, the most for a DT since they started recording individual sacks in 1982. In another mind-blowing statistic, Donald managed 112 more pressures than any DTs since he set the sack record for his position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Donald was truly a one of one talent: he is the only defensive tackle in NFL history to record 100+ sacks, 500+ tackles, 20+ forced fumbles, and 20+ batted passes.

On a 4th & 1 with just 43 seconds left in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, the all-world DT made the biggest play of the game. Joe Burrow was making a last minute bid for a game-tying field goal and Donald forced himself past a double team before sealing the Super Bowl with a QB knockdown.

After the game, Sean McVay gushed about his star defensive player:

Best ever. I feel so privileged to even just be around him. Everybody asks me all the time about Aaron Donald, and I say he's even better than you think. He's such a special person, such a great player. I love Aaron Donald. Guys like him are why you coach.

Comparing Donald to the Greats

Donald's case as the G.O.A.T defensive tackle

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no question as to Donald’s place among the greatest DTs of all-time, but is he the G.O.A.T? John Randle finished with 26.5 more sacks than Donald, but in four more seasons. They are the only two DTs to officially cross the 100 sack barrier.

Warren Sapp also deserves mention in this hallowed conversation. The former Raider and Tampa Bay Buccaneer raved about Donald, calling him the “the best thing I’ve ever seen,” when it comes to rushing the passer from DT:

Rushing the passer? No doubt about it. No debate about it. It ain’t even close. Inside? That kid’s it. Oh man! I love the way he gets the edge and flips and goes. I love his motor.

Alan Page (148.5), Randy White (111) and Alex Karras (100) all crossed 100 but unofficially. Of course, Donald’s average of 11.1 sacks per season easily outstrips Randle’s 9.8. It’s also not as if the Rams’ great was slowing down. With legendary Super Bowl performances in his pocket, it’s not crazy to anoint Donald as the greatest DT ever.

In his final season, Donald led all DTs with a 19.9% pass rush win rate. He easily could have chased down Randle’s all-time sack record at the position if he wanted to continue. Luckily for him, the former Pittsburgh star also changed the financial reality of the position.

Before Donald, DTs never earned nearly as much as defensive ends due to their lack of sack totals. But his game-changing play made him the first interior lineman to earn more than $30 million in average annual value. Players like Christian Wilkins, who just signed a $100 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, owe a debt of gratitude to perhaps the greatest defensive tackle of all time.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.