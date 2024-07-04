Highlights Aaron Donald retired from the NFL this offseason, leaving the Rams with a need on the defensive line.

Instead of trying to replace his impact with one player, the Rams added two front seven pieces to try to recreate the production through various players.

Fiske will get to learn one-on-one with Aaron Donald this offseason, getting to pick the brain of one of the greatest defensive players of all time.

After Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL this offseason, many were wondering who would step into his place in the Los Angeles Rams defense. With the 39th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the team answered that question when they selected Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

Now tasked with immense pressure to replace one of the greatest defenders in NFL history, the rookie understands that there will be high expectations:

Big shoes to fill... we're talking about the greatest ever. I've said it countless times – it's the G.O.A.T. ... I full-heartedly feel that way about him, and we've had small conversations... that's been cool. It is what it is. I don't think you ever replace the G.O.A.T. I have to go out there and do what I do.

However, the incoming rookie will have the opportunity to spend some one-on-one time with the eight-time All-Pro, learning, asking questions, and further developing his game ahead of the 2024 season.

The Aaron Donald Replacement Plan

There is no 1:1 substitute of Aaron Donald, but can two fill the gap?

Credit: Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prior to selecting Braden Fiske, the Rams used their first selection in the draft on edge rusher Jared Verse who also came from Florida State. With the departure of Donald, Los Angeles would be without the speed and power that the defensive tackle managed to bring to the trenches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Florida State had the sixth-highest team pass-rushing grade in 2023 with a score of 90.1. UCLA was first with a grade of 91.4.

Unless the team was lucky, there would not be someone who they could pick that would be able to reach Donald's level of play. Instead, they double-dipped to fill the front seven and added a duo that played a key role in one of the top defenses in college football.

With Fiske's interior pass rush ability and explosiveness and Verse's well-rounded play off the edge, they don't have to task one player to create that same impact. The rookie interior defender knows, anyway, that trying to be Donald will only get him so far:

I have to be me... I have to build my own legacy and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I don’t feel like I’m really filling shoes, but I have to create my own shoes. That’s kind of what it is. I’m just excited to be a part of it and I know that’ll kind of always be the comparison of who’s going to fill his shoes, but somebody has to do it.

Bringing in two players with chemistry, a skill set that meshes, and spacing out the replacement process between multiple positions, there is an argument that the defense will effectively recreate their impact at the line of scrimmage and continue to utilize it as a strength against opponents.

With Fiske getting some additional insight from the greatest defender of this era, their chances of success only improve.

