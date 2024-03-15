Highlights Aaron Donald has announced his retirement from the NFL after a 10-year career.

Donald is among the greatest players in league history, especially at the defensive tackle position.

Donald will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible in 2029.

After ten years of nightmares, NFL offensive coordinators can finally snag some sleep.

In the midst of this year's free agent frenzy, Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams' outstanding defensive tackle who terrorized opposing offenses from the moment he stepped into the league, has retired from professional football. Donald announced his retirement early Friday morning on the West Coast.

Donald, 32, was one of the most impressive defensive forces in NFL history, imposing his will week after week at defensive tackle despite being deemed undersized as a draft prospect. In his final season, Donald led all defensive tackles in ESPN's pass-rush win rate and claimed First-Team All-Pro honors for the eighth time.

Donald may be the best defensive player in NFL history

DT resides alongside the greatest to ever grace the gridiron

It's crazy to imagine now, but Donald did not occupy the top spot on the Rams' initial depth chart at defensive tackle when he entered the professional ranks in 2014. The 13th overall pick in that year's NFL Draft quickly claimed the starting gig though, making his first start in Week 5. He made his first Pro Bowl and claimed the Defensive Rookie of the Year award with nine sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

Donald got even better as a sophomore, increasing his output in every aspect. His 11.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 37 QB hits weren't enough to topple J.J. Watt for the Defensive Player of the Year award, but did earn him his initial First-Team All-Pro distinction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Donald was truly a one of one talent: he is the only defensive tackle in NFL history to record 100+ sacks, 500+ tackles, 20+ forced fumbles, and 20+ batted passes.

Over the next six seasons, Donald would establish himself as one of the greatest players of any NFL generation. He was a First-Team All-Pro all six years, and won DPOY three out of four times from 2017-2020. His peak came in 2018, when he notched 41 QB hits and league-highs in both sacks (20.5) and tackles for loss (25).

The stretch culminated in 2021, when he slung Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow to the turf on fourth down late in the final frame to force an incomplete pass and secure victory in Super Bowl 56.

Donald did it while being constantly double and triple-teamed for the entirety of his run. Some teams even devoted four blockers to him on occasion. Unsurprisingly, he remained a man among boys in those situations too.

Donald ends his career ranking at or near the top of many lists. He trails only Terrell Suggs (202) and J.J. Watt (195) on the all-time tackles for loss leaderboard, ranks top-30 in sacks, and is tied for the fifth-most First-Team All-Pro honors of all-time. In that last aspect, he is tied for first among defensive players, with only Jerry Rice and Anthony Munoz topping his total since 1980.

Aaron Donald Career Achievements Category Total All-Time DT Rank Pro-Bowl 10 T-2nd Sacks 111.0 2nd First-Team All-Pro 8 1st Tackles For Loss 176 1st

The wildest part of Donald's dominance was that it all occurred in just a decade-long career. He could have very well added to these numbers if he'd wanted—he was top five in QB hits and TFLs and seventh in sacks (8.0) among DTs in 2023—but has instead elected to move on to another stage of life.

Congratulations, Aaron. We'll see you in Canton in 2029.

Source: Aaron Donald

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.