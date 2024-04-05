Highlights Aaron Donald went on record naming T.J. Watt as the top defender in the NFL following his own retirement.

Donald admitted he is particularly impressed by Watt's versatility, praising the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker's consistency and impact on games.

Watt leads the NFL in sacks and is second to Donald in tackles for loss since his debut in 2017, proving his dominance on the field.

After 10 years of wreaking havoc on opposing offenses, Aaron Donald called it quits earlier this offseason.

His retirement announcement on March 15 sent shockwaves through the league, as one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the history of football will no longer be around to torment quarterbacks on a weekly basis. The Los Angeles Rams, Donald's home for his entire decade-long career, are going to have a difficult time replacing one of the greatest defenders in NFL history.

For his part, though, Donald said the NFL is in good hands with its current crop of elite defenders on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. In particular, he called out T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers as the best defender currently in the game:

If you wanna say that next guy, that defensive player, I would say right now it's T.J. Watt. If you're talking about that's doing it year in, year out, consistently, that's going to get you 15, 13, damn, 22 sacks. He's the one that's been doing it consistently.

It's lofty praise from a modern legend, though Watt has certainly earned the honor with his recent production. For the third time in four seasons last year, he led the league in sacks, with 19.0. Now, he and the Steelers are hoping his production and the team's impressive offseason will lead to some playoff success.

Related How a 'Khan Artist' Changed the Pittsburgh Steelers' Culture There's a new sheriff in town, and the Steelers are finally changing their ways because of him.

Donald: "I Think Watt's 'That Guy'"

Donald & Watt Have the Most Recent 20+ Sack Seasons in the NFL

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Donald's justification for his pick of Watt as the heir to his throne goes beyond just the sack numbers. He credits the outside linebacker with being a complete defender who impacts the game in a multitude of ways:

Interceptions every year. Touchdowns. His stats are ridiculous every single year. I feel like he's that guy to me. I know you've got Micah Parsons coming up, Myles Garrett. You've got a bunch of good players. But from the time I first saw T.J. Watt [until] the last year, he's consistently been dominating in this league. Just a lot of respect for him, and I think he's that guy.

Donald is right to bring up other premier sack artists in the conversation, though he's also not wrong that Watt fills the stat sheet like no other. Since debuting in 2017, Watt leads the NFL in sacks with 96.5, and his 107 tackles for loss are second only to Donald in that time. Add in his seven interceptions, 27 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, and 45 passes defended, and you have an unparalleled stat line for any defender over the last decade.

In 2020 and 2021, Watt led the league in sacks (15.0 in 2020, 22.5 in 2021) and tackles for loss (23, 21), winning the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award for the latter campaign. He's finished in the top three of the voting in each of his last four healthy seasons, and he's also a four-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler. His accolades are as numerous as they are impressive.

T.J. Watt NFL Ranks Since 2018 Category Watt Rank Sacks 96.5 1st TFL 107 2nd QB Hits 198 1st QB Pressures 291 1st Forced Fumbles 27 1st

Like Donald, Watt is the gravitational force for his defense. In 2022, Watt missed seven games due to a pectoral injury, which allowed outside linebacker Alex Highsmith to finish with the team lead in sacks (14.5). It was the first (and only other) time since his rookie season that Watt did not lead the Steelers in sacks (Cameron Heyward, 12.0).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only three times in Aaron Donald's career did the defensive tackle finish behind a teammate in sacks: his rookie year (Donald had 9.0 sacks, Robert Quinn had 10.5), in 2022 (when he played in only 11 games), and last season (Donald had 8.0 sacks, Kobie Turner had 9.0).

After another healthy and dominant season in 2023, Watt and the Steelers have high expectations for next season after overhauling their quarterback room, including bringing in nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. If Donald's assessment is accurate, Wilson and the offense will have plenty of support from the NFL's best defender in 2024.

Source: Green Light with Chris Long

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.