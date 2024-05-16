Highlights Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to a Game 5 victory with 40 points, 7 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Jokic's strategic shooting contributes to the Nuggets' playoff success.

Jokic's dominance against Gobert showcases his unparalleled skill, leaving opponents in awe.

Right before the tip-off of Game 5 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokić was given his 3rd MVP trophy, and by the reaction from the crowd at Ball Arena, it appeared to be a prelude to what would become a historic night. We have all come to expect greatness out of the 3-time NBA MVP. The thing that sets him apart is how he is at his best when his team needs him the most.

With their Western Conference Semifinals series tied at 2-2, Jokic put the Nuggets on his back and sufficiently carried them to a 112-97 victory. He was able to dominate Game 5 from start to finish, and the Wolves defenders could not find an answer. Jokic's superior skill set and basketball IQ were on full display as he scored 40 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 13 assists.

Strangely enough, the Nuggets have a 1-4 record in the playoffs whenever Jokic scores 40-plus points. Game 5 was the first time the Nuggets have won when Jokic scored 40 or more, and this was a statement win as the Nuggets now have a 3-2 advantage in the series and hope to close out the Wolves in Game 6.

What's scary is that Jokic has now realized that he can be productive and adjust to any defensive scheme the Wolves throw his way. During Game 4, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon had a signature game of his own which helped the team get back in the series. He scored 27 points on 11 for 12 shooting, and while he received praise for his outstanding performance, Gordon gave the perfect statement to sum up Jokic's big night.

"I am not sure what I just saw. It's just ridiculous." -Aaron Gordon

Gordon then went on to describe how the team appreciates the fact that Jokic is being more assertive.

"The 3-time MVP dominated the entire game in every aspect of it. Just amazing. It's awesome. He's one of the best scorers that our game has and one of the best passers that our game has. Sometimes he's a little too passive, so we appreciate it when he shoots more."

Jokic excels at choosing when to shoot the ball, as he will rarely force anything or take bad shots. He is currently 10th among playoff performers as he is shooting 56.3 percent from the field. Whenever Jokic has shot at least 55 percent, it equals a victory for the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic's FG Percentage in 2024 Playoff Wins & Losses Opponent FG % Result 1st Round/ Lakers Game 1 65 Win 1st Round/ Lakers Game 2 56 Win 1st Round/ Lakers Game 3 69 Win 1st Round/ Lakers Game 4 50 Loss 1st Round/ Lakers Game 5 57 Win Western Semifinals/ Wolves Game 1 44 Loss Western Semifinals/ Wolves Game 2 39 Loss Western Semifinals/ Wolves Game 3 56 Win Western Semifinals/ Wolves Game 4 58 Win Western Semifinals/ Wolves Game 5 68 Win

Gordon's One-Liner Describes How Jokic's Teammates View Him

Jokic's teammates love playing with him and it shows

Jokic may not have been the popular vote for MVP, but he truly defines what "most valuable player" means. You can tell that all of his teammates genuinely enjoy taking the court with him. As a player who is more than capable of taking over a game and possibly averaging over 30 points per game, Jokic is the total opposite. He always looks to pass first and never minds sharing the ball with his teammates and the team dynamic is better because of it. All the Nuggets players accept the fact that everything revolves around the play of Jokic and everyone understands their specific role.

Everybody who is part of Mike Malone's regular rotation has contributed and has played a vital part in the team's success. Gordan has been showcasing more playmaking ability and his energy seems to be contagious as it appears to rub off on the rest of the team. He has been the x-factor for the Nuggets in the playoffs, doing the dirty work and anything Malone asks of him.

Michael Porter Jr. also has benefited greatly from playing with Jokic. He has been consistent in making timely shots and Jokic always seems to find a way to draw the defense and kick the ball out to him on the perimeter. Porter Jr. has developed into a reliable 3rd option and has confidence whenever he shoots the ball.

Kentavious Caldwell Pope is another role player who has found a home in the Mile High City. He has that championship pedigree and has sacrificed personal stats in order to contend for a title. Caldwell Pope won't score in bunches, but if he gets hot, it could be a long night for any opposing team. Jokic has that kind of effect on his team, and it's continuing to show why they are having so much success in the postseason.

It's unbelievable how Jokic dominated the 2024 NBA DPOTY

Game 5 gave us an intriguing matchup between Jokic and the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert. The battle between the 2 giants ended up being one-sided as Jokic dominated Gobert whenever he guarded him. According to ESPN.com, Jokic was 8 for 9 when Gobert was the primary defender. That is a testament to just how great Jokic is, as he torched any defender the Wolves threw at him, from Gobert, Karl Anthony Towns, Kyle Anderson, and Naz Reid.

The Wolves actually put up a valiant effort to try and slow down Jokic as they played as if it was an elimination game. Sometimes, opponents just outplay their competition, and that was the case in Game 5. Even though Jokic got the best of Gobert, it shouldn't be a knock on the validity of his defensive presence. Instead, it should be seen as a tribute to just how special Jokic has been.

Just as Gordon explained during his postgame interview after Game 5, "he wasn't sure what he just saw", Jokic's performance had everyone at a loss for words and there could be more fireworks to come as the 2024 NBA Playoffs continue.