Highlights Aaron Jones is joining the Minnesota Vikings on a $7 million deal after being released by the Green Bay Packers.

Vikings' RB depth issues are assuaged by signing Jones, but their long-term plan at the position is unclear.

Concerns exist about Jones' age and health, but he’s a potential upgrade for the Vikings' offense.

The NFC North has made a habit of swapping running backs in recent years.

Last year, David Montgomery left the Chicago Bears in order to join forces with Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions, and yesterday D'Andre Swift went in the opposite direction (with a stop in Philadelphia in between). That followed Jamaal Williams leaving the Green Bay Packers for the Lions in 2021, which occurred after Adrian Peterson spent a season in Detroit after ten illustrious years with the Minnesota Vikings.

Aaron Jones has now joined those hallowed halls, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. After being cut by the Packers following their signing of Josh Jacobs, Jones is hopping on the NFC North's halfback carousel and teaming up with Justin Jefferson and the Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal.

Jones should enter 2024 as the unquestioned lead back in Minnesota, though the rest of their offense is in flux after losing quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

Jones Must Have Another Bellcow Season in the Tank

Vikings' RB depth is perilously thin behind FA signing

Earlier this month, the Vikings released incumbent starter Alexander Mattinson after he struggled with fumbles and efficiency in his first year as the lead back.

That pointed to the team's desire to find a new starting running back ahead of a vaunted free agency class for the position, which included Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard, and Josh Jacobs. Four of those players signed on Monday, leaving the Vikings with few options to sort through.

Luckily, Jacobs went to the Packers, a team already flush with running backs, which made Jones superfluous. The Vikings scooped up Jones immediately, and now he's set to take over as the three-down back in Minnesota.

Behind Jones, the Vikings have Ty Chandler, a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Cam Akers, a castoff of the Los Angeles Rams who is recovering from the second Achilles tear of his career. There's no guarantee Jones will maintain his usual efficiency entering his age-29 season, but if he's healthy, he's a better option than what the Vikings already had in-house.

Vikings' RBs Career Stats Player Attempts Yards Touchdowns Fumbles Aaron Jones 1,177 5940 45 15 Ty Chandler 108 481 3 0 Cam Akers 398 1581 11 3

Jones played in only 11 games last season while dealing with lingering injuries, and his 4.6 yards per carry was well below his career average of 5.0, but he's also never eclipsed 300 touches in a season. As far as veteran halfbacks go, Jones is relatively fresh.

The Vikings also signed Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract in an effort to replace Cousins, though their quarterback room leaves a lot to be desired. Josh Dobbs is a free agent, and the only players on the depth chart besides Darnold are Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall. The former third overall pick is the favorite for the starting gig, but the Vikings could still bring in more veteran competition at signal caller.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell has a lot of work to do to get his offense producing enough points to keep pace with the Lions and Packers in the NFC North. He'll have Jones at his disposal for 2024 at least, but the long-term state of the running back position in Minnesota is up in the air.

