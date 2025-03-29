The age-old debate about who the superior midfielder is between Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes will never be answered – but who does Aaron Lennon, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and England, think was the best?

All three left their mark on English football and, in their own right, secured their status as a certified Premier League legend: Scholes won 11 titles, Gerrard was the lynchpin in a struggling Liverpool side and Lampard’s goals were otherworldly.

Related 20 Footballers Who Answered The Paul Scholes v Steven Gerrard v Frank Lampard Debate Thierry Henry, Pep Guardiola, Deco and Cesc Fabregas are among the players that have answered the age-old Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard debate

Former engine room duo Cesc Fabregas and Bryan Robson are in the Gerrard camp, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Thierry Henry marvels at Scholes’ natural-born talent and none other than Sergio Aguero is a big fan of Chelsea royalty, Lampard.

Lennon Gives Definitive Answer on Age-Old Debate

'Without a question. For me, he had everything'