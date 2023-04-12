Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has made a bigger impact than expected at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is playing a pivotal role in Arsenal's success so far this season.

Arsenal news - Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale, who signed for the Gunners for a fee of £30m from Sheffield United, wasn't initially brought in as the number-one goalkeeper at the club.

The former Bournemouth shot-stopper played second fiddle to Bernd Leno, before the German international was sold to Fulham.

Since then, Ramsdale has been impressive in goal for Mikel Arteta's side and, alongside other signings over the last few years, he's been a key reason why Arsenal are pushing for the Premier League title.

The England international was the hero for Arsenal away to Liverpool at the weekend, making two world-class saves in the final minutes to rescue a point on the road.

Gunners boss Arteta heaped praise on Ramsdale following the trip to Anfield, saying: "Aaron was very good. You need your goalkeeper in a title race. Look at what Alisson has done for Liverpool. They created a lot of chances. Aaron was very good back there and saved us."

What has Jones said about Ramsdale?

Jones has claimed that he didn't expect Ramsdale to be as impressive as he's been in an Arsenal shirt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There's no way I expected him to be as good as he's turned out to be. It's a masterstroke really to bring him in so full credit to the scouting system and the personality checks that went into finding a good fit for this Arsenal team.

"He's absolutely met the bar and the standards that were set for the club. Now, he's in a situation where he'll be looking for a new contract, he'll be looking to become England's number one."

How has Ramsdale performed this season?

Ramsdale has kept 12 clean sheets so far in the Premier League, with only David De Gea and Nick Pope managing more, according to FBref.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper averages 2.5 saves per game and has a pass completion of 91% in his own half, as per Sofascore, with the latter statistic showing his excellent distribution.

The next step for Ramsdale is to try and become the number-one for his country.

At the moment, Ramsdale has only managed three senior appearances for England, with Jordan Pickford currently Gareth Southgate's first choice.