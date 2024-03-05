Highlights Aaron Ramsdale could be offloaded by Arsenal due to a lack of playing time.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta prioritises having two top goalkeepers, leaving Ramsdale in a challenging substitute role.

Ramsdale could consider moving to West Ham United amid reports of interest from other Premier League clubs.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has endured a difficult season after Mikel Arteta decided to bring David Raya to the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window to provide competition between the sticks, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners could 'begrudgingly' offload the England international.

Ramsdale falls down pecking order at Arsenal

Back in the summer transfer window, Arsenal secured the signature of Brentford goalkeeper Raya on loan for the remainder of the season. Arteta confirmed upon Raya's arrival that he wanted two top-quality goalkeepers in his squad, similar to how most sides have multiple top players in outfield positions.

It's a relatively unique situation, as there aren't many clubs that have a similar strategy, with most second-choice goalkeepers seemingly comfortable with playing that role. With Euro 2024 coming up, Ramsdale is going to find it difficult to make Gareth Southgate's England squad due to his lack of minutes this season.

Aaron Ramsdale - Premier League career in numbers (01-12-23) Season Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards 2019-20 (AFC Bournemouth) 37 62 5 0 2020-21 (Sheffield United) 38 53 5 1 2021-22 (Arsenal) 34 39 12 1 2022-23 (Arsenal) 38 43 14 1 2023-24 (Arsenal) 5 4 2 0 Correct as of 04/03/2024

Ramsdale hasn't had to play the role of a substitute goalkeeper in recent years, so it has certainly been a season of change for the former Sheffield United man. Journalist Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Ramsdale will be disappointed with the situation in private due to knowing that it's going to be difficult to displace Jordan Pickford as England's number one.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Ramsdale started every single Premier League game last season for Arsenal, but he's played just five times this term.

Back in November, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't believe Raya or Ramsdale have responded well to the situation at the Emirates. The circumstances will be slightly easier to deal with for Raya as the season has gone on, as it's been clear that he's cemented his place as number one. However, in the back of his mind, there's a chance he's worried about dropping his performance levels due to having a more than competent goalkeeper waiting in the wings.

Journalist Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Ramsdale could be tempted by a move to West Ham United in the summer transfer window. A report from Football Insider has claimed that the England international is ready to leave the club as his struggles for minutes continue.

Related Arsenal Scouts 'In Attendance' to Watch Viktor Gyokeres Arsenal have recently sent scouts to watch Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as the Gunners search for a new centre-forward.

Ben Jacobs - Arsenal won't stand in Ramsdale's way

Jacobs has suggested that Ramsdale's focus is currently on Arsenal and then the Euros with England. The journalist adds that Arsenal will show respect to Ramsdale in the summer transfer window and could begrudgingly allow him to depart. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Ramsdale's priority is just Arsenal, and only Arsenal, and then the Euros, and only the Euros, and then I think he will have a very frank conversation with the club after the Euros to get clarity on his future. I think because Arsenal respect Ramsdale, if he turns around after the Euros and says listen, the opportunities just aren't there, I want to move. It will be a begrudging exit, but I think that Arsenal won't be difficult with Ramsdale because they appreciate he's a top goalkeeper, and naturally therefore can understand that he wants to play week in week out. If by the summer they don't feel they can give him that because they still have full faith in Raya and they acknowledge to Ramsdale that he's not the number one, then at that point, I think Arsenal wouldn't stand in his way."

Ramsdale has attracted Premier League interest

Reports suggested heading into the January transfer window that Chelsea could make a move to sign Ramsdale in the winter. However, the Gunners were always reluctant to allow him to depart in the middle of the season, and a departure failed to come to fruition.

MailOnline had also claimed that Bayern Munich were keeping tabs on Ramsdale ahead of a possible transfer, while talkSPORT suggested that Newcastle United could be another potential destination. It will be interesting to see whether any of the aforementioned clubs make a serious play when the summer transfer window opens for business.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt