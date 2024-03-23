Highlights Aaron Ramsdale might have to leave Arsenal for first-team football to boost his chances with England.

Offloading Ramsdale could benefit Arsenal financially and help the goalkeeper secure more playing time.

Reports suggest interest from Chelsea and Newcastle, with Arsenal valuing Ramsdale at £50m.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale might have to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window to play first-team football, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested that the Gunners could be forced to offload players if they want to continue reinforcing their squad.

It's been a tricky season for the England international after Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team identified David Raya as the ideal number one to take them forward. The Spanish goalkeeper was brought in on loan from Brentford until the end of the campaign, and it's been clear to see that he's Arteta's first-choice option.

Gareth Southgate ignored Ramsdale's lack of game time and recently called him up to the England squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this month, but his chances of knocking Jordan Pickford off his perch as number one have diminished due to his lack of game time. If he wants to become Southgate's favoured option between the sticks, then he might need to seek a departure this summer.

Ramsdale Departure Makes Sense for Arsenal

Although Arteta clearly wants two top-level options in goal at the Emirates, offloading Ramsdale in the summer could be beneficial for all parties involved. With the Premier League clamping down on profit and sustainability regulations - both Nottingham Forest and Everton have received points deductions this season - the Gunners might need to cash in on some of their players.

Ramsdale showed last campaign that he's a more than capable goalkeeper, playing a key role for Arsenal in pushing Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race. There will undoubtedly be a host of clubs lining up to secure his signature, and it could generate the north London outfit a hefty amount of cash.

Aaron Ramsdale's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to David Raya this season Aaron Ramsdale David Raya Pass completion percentage 69.7 76.1 Save percentage 64.3 64.7 Clean sheet percentage 33.3 40.9 Errors 0.33 0.18 Penalty save percentage 0.00 50.0 Statistics correct as of 21/03/2024

A departure could see the £120k-a-week earner become a number one once again at another club, boosting his chances of eventually taking the England spot from Pickford. Even ignoring the prospect of playing for his country, Ramsdale will be desperate to start enjoying his football, and although he's undoubtedly remained professional despite watching on from the bench for most of the season, the lack of minutes must be frustrating.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has even suggested that Ramsdale might have already played his last game for the Gunners. With Arteta's side out of all domestic cup competitions, there may not be an opportunity for the Bournemouth goalkeeper to feature again this campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Ramsdale was one of three goalkeepers in the Premier League to play every single minute last season.

Sheth has suggested that Ramsdale needs to go and get first-team football, hinting that he may need to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Sky Sports reporter adds that Arsenal will have to generate money through sales in order to be able to bring in reinforcements. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"Publicly, Arsenal aren't going to say anything while they're in the midst of trying to get to the title and now the Champions League of course as well. But it is obviously going to come to a head in the summer because Arsenal will have to generate money as well like any other club before they go into the market to dry and bring in players. Ramsdale is an England international. If he wants to continue being an England international, come the summer, it's going to have to be a situation where not just for him, but just for his career really, he's going to need to get first-team football."

Ramsdale Attracting Premier League Interest

Reports have suggested that Chelsea and Newcastle United are two of the sides who are monitoring the situation of Ramsdale and could make a move in the summer. It's understood that other clubs are also taking a look at the England international, and there's every chance he would be happy to move on.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have slapped a £50m price tag on the head of Ramsdale. In an ideal world, Arteta might want to keep the former Sheffield United number one at the Emirates in order to have two top-quality goalkeepers in his squad, but he could push for a departure for the good of his career.

