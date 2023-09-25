Highlights Aaron Ramsdale was seen applauding David Raya for his save in Arsenal vs Spurs

Jamie Carragher questioned the genuineness of Ramsdale's applause for Raya's save

Ramsdale's father has defended his son's reaction, taking to social media to slam Carragher

Aaron Ramsdale's father has labelled Jamie Carragher a disgrace for some of his comments about the shot-stopper after Arsenal's North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. Taking to Twitter, he called out the former Liverpool defender after Sky Sports shared footage of his comments about Ramsdale amidst his fight with David Raya for the number-one spot at the Emirates. The former Brentford man arrived at the Gunners this summer and has immediately brought the fight to the Englishman, with some fine performances keeping him on the bench.

The match finished 2-2, but both keepers had solid games, with some incredible saves for their respective teams while Ramsdale watched on from the sidelines. Raya was particularly impressive and while his teammate seemed to enthusiastically cheer him on, Carragher wasn't convinced it was genuine.

What did Jamie Carragher say about Aaron Ramsdale?

There was a moment in particular during the game where it looked like Spurs new boy Brennan Johnson would get on the scoresheet. The former Nottingham Forest star picked the ball up inside the area and seemed to have an open goal in front of him, but Raya somehow scrambled back and denied him with an absolutely magnificent save.

Ramsdale was impressed with his teammate's effort, applauding him from the sideline shortly afterwards. Carragher wasn't entirely convinced the applause was genuine, though and likened it to that of someone who had just lost an Oscar and was politely celebrating the win for their rival. Shortly after the match, the former Liverpool man said: "He's absolutely devastated really," and revealed he laughed at the moment.

It wouldn't be all that shocking if he was too. While of course, he wants Arsenal to win, the better Raya does, the less chance he has of usurping him and getting back into the team. Ramsdale's dad wasn't happy, though.

What did Ramsdale's father say to Carragher?

Sky Sports decided to share a clip of Carragher talking about the keeper and the applause with the rest of the show's pundits laughing alongside him, and it was enough to incense Ramsdale's father. He wasted no time responding to the clip and blasted the defender for his comments.

Reposting the video, Nick Ramsdale said: "You are a disgrace!! Show some class!! My son has." His emotions were clearly running high, and he didn't take kindly to the insinuation that his son's reaction to Raya's save was anything less than an honest, show of support.

How does David Raya's Premier League career compare to Aaron Ramsdale's?

With Raya coming in to provide competition for Ramsdale and immediately taking his place in the starting lineup, it's interesting to compare their careers in the Premier League so far. Both stars have had plenty of experience in the top flight now, with the Spaniard spending the bulk of his time with Brentford, while the Englishman had spells at Bournemouth and Sheffield United before his move to the Emirates.

This campaign marks Ramsdale's fifth in the Premier League while it is Raya's third in the top flight. The two both have bright futures, and it will be interesting to see who eventually seizes the number-one spot at Arsenal full-time. Check out the table below to see how the pair's Premier League statistics compare.

Aaron Ramsdale vs. David Raya Premier League Appearances Clean sheets Saves per game average Goals conceded Aaron Ramsdale 151 37 3.08 211 David Raya 64 21 3.68 75

Statistics collected from the official Premier League website.