Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has lost his place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI to David Raya as the season has gone on, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on his future at the Emirates Stadium.

It's been a tricky period for Ramsdale as he's not been used to watching games from the comfort of the bench for a few years now. The England international has been displaced by Raya in the starting XI and Arteta appears to have made his mind up on who is his permanent number one.

Ramsdale won't be terribly happy

Ramsdale signed for Arsenal for a fee of £30m from Sheffield United, per Sky Sports. The English goalkeeper quickly became a guaranteed starter at the Emirates and played a crucial role in their battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title last season. However, Arteta and his recruitment team opted to bring in Raya on loan this summer, and he's started every game over the last few weeks.

The battle for the Arsenal goalkeeping position is in full swing, and it's a testament to the Gunners' ambition to have such fierce competition. Arteta has regularly spoken about wanting to have rotational options in all positions, including between the sticks. Raya started the latest game against Chelsea with Ramsdale missing out due to his wife giving birth, but the Spaniard didn't have the best of games and might be starting to feel the pressure.

David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season David Raya Aaron Ramsdale Goals against 0.80 1.00 Saves 1.60 1.25 Save percentage 75.0% 55.6% Clean sheet percentage 60% 25.0% Passes completed 37.2 23.8 All statistics according to FBref

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta has been 'loose with the truth' to Ramsdale when claiming that he would rotate regularly between Raya and the English goalkeeper. Brown believes that he has completely decided that Raya is his number one, rather than looking to make regular changes between the sticks.

It's understood that Chelsea are one of the clubs keeping an eye on Ramsdale's situation, despite bringing in Robert Sanchez during the summer transfer window. It wouldn't make a lot of sense after recently bringing in a new number one, but Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid of stockpiling players.

It could be a difficult situation for Ramsdale as there might not be any clubs around the level he wants to play at in England that will be in the market for a new goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United all signed new number ones in the summer transfer window, whilst Liverpool and Manchester City are unlikely to be looking for replacements for Alisson and Ederson respectively.

Brown has suggested that Ramsdale might have a decision to make over the coming months, unless he's willing to sit back and bide his time at the Emirates. The journalist adds that it will be interesting to see whether another club comes in and tries to sign him in January, as he might start considering his future. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"That being the case, Ramsdale might have a decision to make at some point over the coming months, whether he's willing to sit this one out, bide his time and be patient. Because I think with every error or every shaky performance that you see from your rival, if you're not given a chance to get back in the team as a result, you might start considering your future. So it'll be interesting to see if anybody tries to poach him in January, because I think if Ramsdale hasn't played much by then he won't be terribly happy."

