Highlights David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale both would have expected to be wearing the number one shirt this season.

Arsenal has exercised the option to purchase Raya on a permanent deal, potentially indicating their long-term decision on the number one goalkeeper position.

Ramsdale may ask to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window due to frustration with his lack of playing time, with Bayern Munich one of the clubs monitoring his situation.

Arsenal goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya have both spent spells in and out of the side this season, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that he believes the duo are lacking in confidence and they might benefit from Mikel Arteta making a key decision.

It was a strange situation when Arteta opted to bring in Raya during the summer transfer window, with many Arsenal fans confused about who was going to be the number one. Ramsdale started regularly in the opening few games of the season, but Raya was eventually given the number one shirt.

The Spanish goalkeeper hasn't been completely convincing since arriving at the Emirates Stadium and Ramsdale was given a rare opportunity against Brentford at the weekend, with Raya ineligible to play. However, the former Bournemouth shot-stopper, despite keeping a clean sheet, showed signs of a lack of confidence, making mistakes which almost led to the Gunners conceding.

Mikel Arteta could lose one of his goalkeepers

Arteta might have considered this season as a bit of a trial run for both Raya and Ramsdale, deciding on their futures either in January or the summer transfer window next year. However, it appears that the north London club have already made a major decision on who is going to be their number one in the long term.

Raya signed for Arsenal on an initial loan deal in the summer, but according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have now exercised the option to purchase the Spaniard on a permanent deal for a fee of £27m. Whether this is a major indicator of Arteta's decision on who is the long-term number one remains to be seen, but Ramsdale is now being heavily linked with a departure from the Emirates.

As per TEAMtalk, Ramsdale could ask to leave Arsenal when the January transfer window opens for business after becoming increasingly frustrated with his lack of minutes this term. With Euro 2024 coming next year, Ramsdale will have to be featuring regularly for his club in order to stand a chance of even making the squad, never mind taking the number one shirt off Jordan Pickford.

It's understood that Bayern Munich are one of the clubs who are monitoring his situation ahead of a potential move. Unfortunately for Ramsdale, he signed a new deal earlier this year, before Raya had arrived. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta is likely to do everything he can to keep Ramsdale at the club in the winter window, with the Spanish manager wanting two top goalkeepers in his squad.

Paul Brown verdict

Speaking about the goalkeeper situation, Brown has claimed that Raya and Ramsdale, who cost the Gunners £60m overall (including loan fees), both appear to be lacking in confidence, possibly due to not knowing whether they're going to be in or out of the team each week. The journalist adds that the two could benefit from being told who is the number one. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think both of them seem to be lacking some confidence at the moment. All players are different but goalkeepers especially like to know they have the faith and trust of their manager. I think when you have two competing for a place and they're both being kept on their toes week to week and not sure whether they're going to be in or out of the team, some respond to that well and some don't. And it doesn't look to me like either Raya or Ramsdale are responding very well to it at the moment. They're both good goalkeepers, but I think that they might benefit from being told you're number one and you're not at the moment, and whoever isn't, you'd hope would respond to that in the right way."

Ramsdale could keep his place in Mikel Arteta's side

In Raya's last four Premier League games for the Gunners, he's only managed to keep one clean sheet. Against Brentford, Ramsdale stepped in and prevented the capital club from scoring. Although he showed signs of shakiness in possession, he managed to do what Raya has struggled with for the most part in recent weeks.

It will be interesting to see who Arteta gives the number one shirt to in Arsenal's game against Lens in the Champions League this week, but it could be a good opportunity to show faith in Ramsdale and give him another run-out.