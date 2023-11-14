Highlights Despite a difficult season, Aaron Ramsdale has proven himself as a top-class goalkeeper with impressive performances for Arsenal.

Ramsdale's tendency to engage with opposing fans on the field has raised questions about his concentration, but he claims it helps him maintain focus during matches.

Mikel Arteta considers Ramsdale vital to Arsenal's success and values the role he plays in the team, emphasising the importance of having a deep squad for a long season.

Aaron Ramsdale is having a difficult season. The Arsenal goalkeeper, signed for £18.5 million in 2021, was so impressive in the 2022/23 campaign. He played every single minute in the Premier League, keeping 14 clean sheets and winning two save of the month awards. He played a vital role as the Gunners came ever so close to being crowned English champions for the first time since 2004.

But, despite Ramsdale being a top class goalkeeper, Mikel Arteta decided to sign David Raya in the summer. Ramsdale initially retained his starting berth but, after just four Premier League games, Arteta made the decision to bench Ramsdale and make Raya the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

Despite Raya making a few mistakes since being installed as the first-choice, Arteta has decided to keep faith in the on-loan Brentford man. Since Ramsdale lost his spot in September, he has made just two appearances, both coming in the Carabao Cup against Brentford and West Ham.

Aaron Ramsdale explains why he gets involved with fans

When on the pitch, Ramsdale has a tendency to get involved in altercations with opposition fans. Numerous videos have gone viral in the past where the 25-year-old has given some back after taking abuse from the stands. He was also involved in ugly scenes back in the north London derby back in January, where a Tottenham fan kicked Ramsdale following the match, actions which earned the supporter a four-year ban from football and a £100 fine.

Most footballers just ignore the crowd and the unsavoury things that are being said to them. But why does Ramsdale react? A video has emerged of the Englishman revealing why he gets involved with supporters during matches and his explanation was eye-opening, to say the least. He said:

"If you ask me to concentrate on a match for 90 minutes, I'm finished. I can't do it. So that's why I get involved with the fans and I'll sing along with the songs. Someone's giving me abuse, I'll turn around and give them a bit back. I've had my 2/3 minutes madness in my head... straight back to the football. I've got 10/15 minutes of pure concentration again. Next thing you know, half-time comes around."

Ian Wright was sitting alongside Ramsdale and his face was a picture, it was as if he was surprised at what he was hearing. Ramsdale's comments are quite the confession, especially when concentration is so important for a goalkeeper.

But, regardless, despite Ramsdale's struggles when it comes to concentration, he has still managed to establish himself as an elite goalkeeper who has been capped four times by his country, so it musn't be too much of an issue.

Mikel Arteta speaks out on Ramsdale's future at Arsenal

The January transfer window is around the corner and Ramsdale's future is uncertain. Arteta spoke about Ramsdale last week and how he sill considers him vital to Arsenal's success. He said, per Arsenal's official website: