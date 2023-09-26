Highlights Aaron Ramsdale responded to Jamie Carragher's 'Oscar' comments by sharing old Instagram posts, showcasing his support for teammates and his love for Arsenal.

Ramsdale's actions prove his genuine applause for teammate David Raya during the north London derby and his commitment to the success of the club.

Despite competition from Raya, Ramsdale is determined to fight for his place as the number one goalkeeper at Arsenal and won't give up easily.

Aaron Ramsdale has broken his silence and seemingly shot back at Jamie Carragher following the pundit's comments about him shortly after the north London derby on Sunday. After the goalkeeper was seen celebrating teammate David Raya's save from the Arsenal bench during the game, the former Liverpool man claimed it was similar to that of an actor who had just lost an Oscar and was merely saving face by applauding his rival.

He then said that the 25-year-old was actually 'devastated really' and the comments sparked outrage online. Nick Ramsdale, the former Sheffield United man's father, blasted Carragher online, calling him a disgrace and demanding he show some class. Fans underneath the tweet were clearly in agreement too, with many thinking the comments were unnecessary.

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for Ramsdale to break his silence on the incident and he did so in a classy and subtle manner. Rather than call Carragher out directly, he provided receipts, and who can argue with that?

What did Aaron Ramsdale say?

While it wasn't quite as direct as his father's comments, Ramsdale's method was just as effective. Taking to Instagram, he shared a couple of old posts to his story. The first showed him celebrating Mark Travers' penalty shootout heroics in August 2019. The Englishman was on the bench for AFC Bournemouth at the time, but that clearly didn't deter him from celebrating his goalkeeping rival at the club at the time. He was over the moon for Travers and the club and clearly wanted what was best for the Cherries.

The post shows that he has always been more interested in what is best for his club and has no issues celebrating his competition for the number one spot if they're doing well and helping the team. It's pretty good proof that he was genuine in his applause for Raya on Sunday and clearly just wants Arsenal to be successful, regardless of whether he's in goal or not.

He also shared a post from last season that showed how ecstatic he was as Reiss Nelson scored a late winner against Bournemouth. This one felt more like a statement about his love for the Gunners and his intent to stick around and fight for his place as long as he could. He might not have come out and released a complete statement to address the situation, but re-sharing these old posts was a great way of reminding everyone of Ramsdale's character and his utmost professionalism.

His rival David Raya has hit the ground running at Arsenal

Despite the goalkeeper's previous importance within the Arsenal lineup, they brought competition into the fold this summer when they signed Raya from Brentford. The Spaniard has taken the move in his stride as well. He's been exceptional so far for Mikel Arteta's side and has forced Ramsdale out onto the bench.

The fight for the first-place goalkeeper spot is far from over, but the former Blackburn Rovers man clearly has the upper hand right now. It's encouraging, though, that Ramsdale is prepared to fight for his place and isn't willing to just wave the white flag.

Here's how Ramsdale's Premier League career has shaped up so far.