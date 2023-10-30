Highlights Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is struggling for game time and may consider his future at the club amid interest from other Premier League sides, including Chelsea.

Ramsdale's lack of minutes is frustrating for him, especially with an international tournament coming up next summer. Mikel Arteta has made it clear that David Raya is his number one choice in goal.

Despite Ramsdale's potential departure, Arteta and the recruitment team are focused on bringing in reinforcements in other areas, including a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey, who has struggled with injuries.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an internal update on his future at the club, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta has made it clear with his team selection that David Raya is his number one between the sticks, with Ramsdale struggling for minutes in the Champions League and England's top flight. The lack of game time is bound to be frustrating for Ramsdale, especially with an international tournament coming next summer.

Ramsdale has been linked with a departure from the Emirates Stadium

With Ramsdale's game time being limited due to the arrival of Raya on loan from Brentford in the summer transfer window, clubs are beginning to monitor his situation ahead of a potential January move. Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ramsdale could start considering his future at the club, amid interest from Premier League sides.

It's understood that Chelsea are one of those who are considering a move for the England international, despite bringing in Robert Sanchez in the summer. Whether the Gunners would be willing to offload Ramsdale to a London rival remains to be seen, but it's clear that Raya is the first choice at the moment, and Arteta might not be willing to keep hold of the goalkeeper if he actively pushes for a move.

David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season David Raya Aaron Ramsdale Goals against 0.67 1.00 Saves 1.33 1.25 Save percentage 75.0% 55.6% Clean sheet percentage 66.7% 25.0% Passes completed 34.8 23.8 All statistics according to FBref

Ramsdale wouldn't have expected to have been in this situation during the final weeks of last season, considering he was performing to a level where his position in the side wasn't being questioned. Although the north London club missed out on the Premier League title, signing a new goalkeeper didn't appear to be high on Arsenal's priorities heading into the summer window, but Arteta had other ideas. Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta has been 'loose with the truth' to Ramsdale after he claimed that he would be rotating his two goalkeepers regularly, but since Raya has come into the team, he's been a mainstay in England's top-flight.

Arsenal are in a tricky position with Ramsdale as it's difficult to keep a number two happy. It's a completely different situation to an outfield player, who a manager can throw on in the second half to prove their worth, and Arteta is showing no signs of giving Ramsdale a chance in the two big competitions - Champions League and Premier League.

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has suggested that Ramsdale wants to be number one with the Euros coming up next summer, but he doesn't see things changing ahead of the January window. The journalist adds that Jordan Pickford's number-one status with England is only being strengthened with Ramsdale not playing for his club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"I think he did play in the League Cup tie, so he'll probably get action in the cup. Is that going to be enough to satisfy him? Let's see what happens in January. I can't see things changing then, but with the Euros coming up at the end of the season, he wants to be number one. Jordan Pickford is the clear number one as far as Gareth Southgate is concerned. We can have our opinions on who should be or shouldn't be but as far as Gareth Southgate is concerned, Jordan Pickford is the number one. Now that will only be strengthened if Aaron Ramsdale, who is his biggest competition, isn't playing for his club."

Mikel Arteta has other priorities in the January transfer window

Arteta will undoubtedly be satisfied with his goalkeeper options at the Emirates at the moment. Raya and Ramsdale are two players who are both capable of playing for a Premier League side competing at the top of the table, even though it's going to be difficult to satisfy both of them. Arteta and his recruitment team are focused on bringing in reinforcements in other areas.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could be looking for a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey, who has recently struggled with injuries. Jones added that the Gunners have currently got their eye on Royal Antwerp youngster Arthur Vermeeren. Although the 18-year-old might not be ready to step up to playing regularly under Arteta, the young midfielder has all the attributes to become a top player.