Aaron Ramsdale has bravely opened up and revealed his wife suffered a miscarriage last year and described the wonderful way in which his Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta went above and beyond to support him in the aftermath in an honest The Players' Tribune piece.

The goalkeeper penned the article and spoke candidly about his life and career, from his debut at Chesterfield, his move to Arsenal and the devastating ordeal he went through with his wife earlier this year.

He touched upon homophobia in football and dealing with abuse from fans in grounds as well as on social media in an attempt to shine a light on the unacceptable comments that continue to be aimed at footballers every day.

The piece is wonderfully written and filled with humour and sorrow, and it's commendable to see the Gunners shot-stopper open up and share his experiences with fans, regardless of the negative backlash he's already expecting to receive in response to the piece.

"I can already hear the comments," he said. “'Oh shut up, Ramsdale. Stick to football, lad.'

"But this is about football. Football is for everyone. If you disagree, maybe you’re the one who needs to shut up and look in the mirror."

It's an increasing issue, with the emergence of social media in the 21st century seeing the level of abuse footballers and celebrities, in general, receive from fans and faceless trolls online.

No one really knows what celebrities are truly going through as we're only allowed to see them on a surface level, something that many would do well to remember when carelessly hurling abuse at them, as Ramsdale shares.

What did Aaron Ramsdale say about his wife and their tragic miscarriage?

In a really honest and open section of the article, Ramsdale shared the devastating news that his wife suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, tragically ruining what had been a moment of elation for the pair of them.

Speaking openly, he said: "On the flight home, my wife had a miscarriage.

"There’s really no way that I can describe the pain of that six-hour flight back to London, even now. I just want people out there to know that they’re not alone if they’re going through it themselves."

He also shared how incredible his manager, Arteta, had been once he broke the news to him, with the Spaniard offering incredible support and demonstrating why he's got such a great relationship with his players, saying: "When we got back, I didn’t tell many people what happened. Only my family, my teammates, and of course Mikel.

"He was fantastic about everything. Even in the middle of the title race, with so much pressure on the club, he asked me if I needed some time off to deal with everything. Mikel went above and beyond to make sure me and my family were OK.

"For me, that’s a manager. We don’t always see eye-to-eye on everything. We have some very florid conversations about football sometimes. But he cares so much about his players, and he forever has my respect for how he handled our grief."

Arteta's relationship with his players is one of his greatest strengths, and it's almost heartwarming to see the grace in which he supported Ramsdale in what was undoubtedly an incredibly difficult moment.

The funny thing about life, though, is its knack for kicking us when we're at our lowest, and in the Englishman's case, maybe even literally.

Ramsdale was assaulted by a Tottenham fan just days after the miscarriage

We all have our own individual ways of dealing with grief and for Ramsdale, it was to dive straight back into the sport he loved.

While he was offered the chance to take some time off from football by Arteta as he grieved, the keeper refused and was straight back into action as the Gunners took on Tottenham Hotspur, their biggest rivals.

It was almost a fairytale occasion for the Englishman as well, with Arsenal coming out on top 2-0 and what would have otherwise been a scene of jubilation, ended in controversy when he was kicked by a Spurs fan shortly after the final whistle.

"Football has always been my escape," he said.

"I told the manager I wanted to play. It couldn’t have been a better night. We won 2–0 under the floodlights, and our away fans were going absolutely ballistic.

"If you watch the match back, you can see me beaming at the final kick of the ball. I went to get my water bottle behind the goal, and never in a million years would I ever think that I’d get kicked in the back by a Tottenham fan."

The moment was an ugly example of the manner in which athletes are treated by fans all too often, and as a goalkeeper, he admitted he was used to verbal abuse and accepted it as part of the job, but this was different. What should have been the perfect anecdote for Ramsdale during his grief, wound up being far from it.

Commenting on the situation further, he said: "I’ve had some very spicy banter with fans all over the English leagues. I’ve been called everything you can imagine. But it’s never crossed the line like that.

"I remember when I got back to the dressing room, I couldn’t even celebrate because I got pulled out to give a police statement."

Ramsdale surprisingly holds little resentment against the man who assaulted him

Despite what he was going through at the time, and the severity of the situation, Ramsdale has shared that he almost pities the man who kicked him, saying: "You know, I almost felt bad for the bloke who had done it, because I thought to myself: If he only knew me as a person, and what I’m actually going through right now, there’s no way that he would’ve done that.

"If we bumped into each other one day and got chatting about football, we’d probably be mates."

The intention of the article was to share his own experiences, and maybe encourage fans to think twice before sending abuse to celebrities in future, but Ramsdale isn't holding his breath.

Closing the piece, he said: "The last few years especially, you see so much negativity and toxicity in football. Whether it’s on social media or at the grounds, it feels like a lot of people have lost all perspective.

"After I publish this letter, as sad as it is to say, I know that I will receive messages about my wife, and about my brother. Other players receive even worse messages, especially my Black teammates. For some reason, the social media companies don’t seem to have any interest in stopping it."

It's a sad reality that doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon, but Ramsdale can hold his head high, bravely sharing his story with fans and offering a sense of vulnerability you very rarely see from footballers.