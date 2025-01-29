Aaron Ramsdale has played against some of the finest players the Premier League has ever seen during his top-flight career so far. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah have all lined up on the opposing side to the Englishman, but none came to mind when naming the player he 'hates' facing the most.

Since moving to Southampton in the 2024 summer transfer window, Ramsdale has faced a barrage of shots on his goal in each game he plays, meaning he may now have found new players he hates facing. However, in a 2022 appearance on the 'GOLF LIFE' YouTube channel, the then-Arsenal goalkeeper named Jamie Vardy as his most hated opponent.

Related 10 Best English Goalkeepers in the World Right Now [Ranked] The 10 best English goalkeepers in the world right now have been ranked and only six currently play in the Premier League.

Initially asked about the best player he's shared the pitch with, the shot-stopper instantly pointed towards Manchester City hero De Bruyne, saying: "You don't know if he's going to play one of those sweeping passes behind the back four bend it or whack it top corner. You don't know."

Ramsdale: 'I Hate Playing Against Jamie Vardy'

The Leicester City forward 'never stops running'

Close

Moving the conversation along, the England international offered the name of a player he 'hates' playing against. That man is none other than one of the biggest wind-up merchants in Premier League history, Vardy. Ramsdale said:

"The one I used to hate playing against the most is Jamie Vardy. "The guy just doesn't stop running. I'd love to have him on my team but hate playing against him."

The two have met more recently, but at the time, Vardy boasted an impressive scoring record against his compatriot, who stated: "I've played against him five times now... he's scored four times. The first game I played against him, he closed me down like three times and blocked a pass back. Rapid."

Ramsdale did acknowledge that the chaos-causing Vardy is completely different off the pitch, claiming: "But he's a real nice bloke as well." However, he still appears to be having nightmares about their first encounter in a game: "He lobbed me in the first game I played against him."

Vardy has terrorised Premier League defences for the better part of a decade and was one of the vital members of the Foxes' title-winning side in 2015/16. Ramsdale is unlikely to be the only goalkeeper who hates seeing him on the opposing side, with the striker still going strong at 38 years old.