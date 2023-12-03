Highlights Newcastle United may be interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as a potential replacement for Nick Pope.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update on a potential pursuit to GIVEMESPORT, hinting when a deal could happen.

Ramsdale is struggling to find regular game time at the Gunners after Mikel Arteta opted to bring David Raya to the club on loan, and a departure could be on the cards in the near future. Although the goalkeeper position at St James' Park isn't an obvious area of the pitch that Eddie Howe needs to upgrade, they could be looking for a replacement as they progress.

Pope is an excellent shotstopper, but the England international has been questioned in the past for the struggles he has trying to play out from the back. As the Magpies continue to push up the table and compete in Europe, they might be looking for a modern goalkeeper.

Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in Ramsdale

Since Raya has arrived at the Emirates Stadium, Ramsdale has been forced to get used to watching from the bench for the most part. Although the Spanish goalkeeper was signed on an initial loan deal, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the Gunners have activated the buy option in Raya's contract, meaning they will bring him in permanently.

Arteta's decision could worry Ramsdale, with the Arsenal boss showing his faith in Raya. As a result, the England international could search for a departure, especially with Euro 2024 coming up next summer. According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are one of the clubs who could look to prise Ramsdale away from the Emirates, with Chelsea also interested.

Newcastle's current goalkeeper Pope has been axed from the England squad of late, possibly due to his ball-playing ability, which as mentioned earlier, may become a concern for the Magpies as they continue to progress. Ramsdale is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and Howe has signed the former Bournemouth stopper before, bringing him to the Cherries from Sheffield United.

Pope's recent performance against Paris Saint-Germain certainly suggests that the North East club shouldn't be desperately hunting for a new goalkeeper, but as we saw with Arsenal signing Raya in the summer, it doesn't necessarily have to be a major area of concern to sign a new number one. Howe may want two top options between the sticks, and the dynamic of the England duo being different in their styles could work well for different games.

Jones has suggested that the information he's been given is that Ramsdale is a player that Newcastle could be interested in signing further down the line. The journalist adds that he doesn't expect this move to happen in January and he doesn't believe it would be a smart move for Ramsdale to go in and compete with Pope for the number one spot, as he could be in a similar situation to the one he's in at Arsenal right now. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I don't totally rule out Ramsdale and I think a lot of people would disagree and say that Pope is probably better than Ramsdale, but all I can do is go on information I've been given and that's that Ramsdale is somebody that Newcastle will be interested in further down the line. I don't think it will be happening in January and I don't think Ramsdale should be putting himself in a situation where he's trying to go into Newcastle and push Pope out at the number one spot and then land himself with pretty much the same spot as he's in now at Arsenal. But it is interesting that Pope is suddenly being talked about in this way, because he hasn't really been questioned up to this point."

Eddie Howe could raid Everton in January

With the Toffees struggling financially, they could be forced to offload some of their key assets in the January window, and the Magpies are prepared to take advantage. According to Football Transfers, Newcastle are interested in signing young defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The England youth international has quickly become a regular starter under Sean Dyche this season.

An option in midfield to replace Sandro Tonali could be Belgian star Amadou Onana, according to The Athletic. Tonali has been banned from football until next season for breaching betting regulations, so Howe could be in the market for an extra body in the middle of the park.