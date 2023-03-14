Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has ranked who the biggest wind-up merchants in football are, picking between Sergio Ramos, Jose Mourinho, and even his manager Mikel Arteta.

While football is often called the beautiful game, its dark arts are equally essential and just as appreciated.

Whether it be a heavy challenge to unsettle your opponents or winding someone up to get them booked, it is a skill in itself to perfect these talents throughout a career.

Ramsdale is no stranger to a wind-up either, whether it be an opposition player or even a whole section of Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge.

So with that in mind, ESPN sat the Arsenal goalkeeper down and asked him to rank some of the biggest wind-up merchants in the game.

VIDEO: Ramsdale ranks football's biggest wind-up merchants

Jamie Vardy

Vardy is no stranger to rattling a fanbase. Just ask Crystal Palace fans who had to watch him prance around while flapping his wings.

The striker has even got under Ramsdale’s skin while playing against him.

"He smashed up a corner flag didn’t he when he scored past me in the last minute," Ramsdale says. "Thanks for reminding me about that."

Rank: master of the dark arts

Emiliano Martinez

From a fan’s perspective, Martinez certainly fits the bill of a wind-up merchant, doing everything that he could to get in the heads of French penalty takers. But Ramsdale does not believe he’s in the top bracket.

"It’s a difficult one because, obviously the World Cup, he did everything. But other than that he’s not too bad."

Rank: wind-up merchant

Sergio Ramos

Ramos is considered by many as one of the masters of football’s dark arts, with hard tackles and backchat a key part of his game.

"Oh he’s a GOAT isn’t he," Ramsdale says. "They’re just so good at slowing the game down and making it difficult for you."

Rank: master of the dark arts

Pepe

Now Pepe to many is up there with many. Crunching tackles and constantly winding up players during games. But he is not up there with the best for Ramsdale.

"I think the others are a little cuter with it," Ramsdale explains. "He would just jump on the floor for no reason if he wanted to and time waste."

Rank: pain in the backside

Diego Costa

Chelsea fans will tell you how much they miss prime Diego Costa leading the line for them. Always going after players and never afraid of being aggressive.

"He’s probably one of the best ones," Ramsdale says after realising that he will have to face Costa again when Arsenal play Wolves.

Rank: wind-up merchant

Luis Suarez

He might have been notorious for biting players or celebrating wildly, but Ramsdale thinks that Suarez has mellowed out over time.

"I think he winds people up when he scores more than anything," the Englishman says. "He’s still got his dark arts but over time he’s mellowed a bit."

Rank: cheeky

Richarlison

There’s a slight smile before answering this one from Ramsdale, as he remembers the clash that he had with the Brazilian in January’s north London derby.

"He knows how to get under people’s skin and sometimes it’s to his advantage and sometimes it’s not," he goes on to say.

Rank: wind-up merchant

Mikel Arteta

Can’t go saying a bad word about your boss can you? But there’s a wry smile from the Arsenal goalkeeper as he ranks this one.

"I’m not going to say my manger is a pain the backside or a cheeky scally am I? He’s a good man," Ramsdale jokes.

Rank: actually… he’s a good lad

Bruno Fernandes

A word with the referee here, a confrontation there. Fernandes knows all football’s tricks. But according to Ramsdale, he takes it quite well.

"Obviously I probably celebrated in his face a little bit too much last year and he hasn’t held any grudges over that," he says.

However, he gets bumped up later on in the video, so maybe he’s a proper wind-up after all.

Rank: actually… he’s a good lad cheeky

Aaron Ramsdale

"He’s a top lad him," Ramsdale says, knowing that he can be a proper wind-up from time to time.

"I don’t get much [feedback] really," he goes on to say. "It’s normally a foreign player who says something in a different language or it’s just fans."

Rank: pain in the backside

Jordan Pickford

Another member of the English goalkeeper’s union, and one who has been guilty of rattling a player or a set of fans. But according to Ramsdale, those moments are just picked up on camera more frequently.

"The things he has done have been caught on camera abit more than others probably, so like the falling on the floor at Liverpool, but other than that you don’t hear too much about him," he says.

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - England Training - St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - November 9, 2021 England's Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale during training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Rank: cheeky

Jose Mourinho

The manager who labelled Arsene Wenger, "a specialist in failure.” Who is always in the ear of referees. Who has been involved in scraps on the touchline. There was only ever one place for Mourinho.

"Why isn’t there a GOAT tier?" Ramsdale asks. "I think he taught Ramos everything he knows."

Rank: master of the dark arts