With Aaron Ramsdale's future in doubt, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal "will 100% sign a new backup goalkeeper" this summer. It comes as no surprise that the England international will be departing in the coming months, with David Raya cementing his starting spot since his arrival 12 months ago.

But what will be interesting is to see what plan Mikel Arteta has in mind this time around in terms of finding a backup shot-stopper. The decision to have two starting goalkeepers at the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign came as a shock to onlookers as stern competition for the number one shirt is a philosophy rarely seen. One look at Arsenal's potential shortlist of replacements for Ramsdale suggests that strategy isn't entirely out of the question, with a mix of experience and youth being considered.

With this in mind, a number of stories have already emerged about who could replace Ramsfale and look to challenge Raya in the future. As such, here are five potential goalkeeper signings for the Gunners this summer.

Wojciech Szczesny

Juventus

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny needs no introduction. The former Arsenal shot-stopper spent five years in N5 after graduating from the academy, and he could well be in for a shock return this summer. According to a report from The Standard, the Polish international could be a preferred option to help the Gunners comply with Premier League squad rules as he is deemed a homegrown player.

At 34 years old, the three-time Serie A winner isn't going to provide competition for Raya - even if he is still considered among the top goalkeepers in the world, but his experience and Premier League know-how could provide Arteta's dressing room with an added layer of leadership necessary in triumphant squads.

Patrick Schulte

Colombus Crew

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are also weighing up a move for 23-year-old goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. The report claims the United States international has been on Arsenal's radar for a while now after breaking into the Columbus Crew first-team. The Gunners cast their net over the MLS in pursuit of a new goalkeeper not too long ago, signing Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

The north Londoners appear to be eager to revisit the Land of Opportunity as the USA have an excellent track record of producing brilliant shot-stoppers. From Brad Friedel and Tim Howard to Chelsea's current first-choice goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic - the successful trend could continue this summer.

Jason Steele

Brighton & Hove Albion

One player who is used to squad rotation is Jason Steele. Unlike the Englishman at Arsenal he could be replacing, though, Steele has still managed to make 16 Premier League starts for Brighton. As per the same report from The Standard as the Sczcesny links, the 33-year-old is another that the Gunners are monitoring as Ramsdale's replacement.

His light feet and extraordinary confidence on the ball could be of particular interest to Arteta, who brought Raya in last summer for the same exact reasons.

Diant Ramaj

Ajax

Completing the trio of goalkeepers that have been linked via The Standard is Ajax's Diant Ramaj. Needless to say, he would be the perfect goalkeeper to play under Arteta due to his immense ball-playing style and distribution, both of which are assets valued by the Spanish manager.

But, as stated in the report, it is unlikely that Ramaj would settle for a backup role. At 22 years old, he is already starting for the Dutch giants - and while he's tipped to go on to achieve big things, a move could be likely for a club searching for a new number one as Ajax continue to struggle in the Eredivisie.

Jordan Pickford

Everton

According to TEAMTALK, Arsenal are also considering throwing a spanner into the works to sign Chelsea transfer target Jordan Pickford. The England international starter has long been coined as one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers, and with Everton's financial struggles - paired with their constant battles with the dotted relegation line - the Toffees could finally let go of the 30-year-old while they can still cash in on him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Raya (18) has more clean sheets in the Premier League goalkeeper ranking in the 2023/24 campaign than Pickford (13).

It must be said, though, that Pickford is the number one for a Premier League side, so, like Ramaj, question marks should be raised about whether or not he would be willing to play a rotational role. Arguably, if he was to seek pastures new in the form of the Emirates, Arteta might find himself in a repeat situation next year where he must find a replacement for Raya if Pickford can maintain his form.