Aaron Ramsdale rescued a point for Arsenal with two ridiculous late saves in their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners started brightly at Anfield and found themselves 2-0 up after the opening half-an-hour thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Read more: Virgil van Dijk had a shocker for Gabriel Martinelli's early goal in Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool battled back and goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino meant the game was level going into the final few minutes.

Ramsdale preserved a point for the north London outfit with two crazy saves in the dying moments.

Salah's deflected effort looked destined for the top corner but he was thwarted by Ramsdale, who somehow managed to keep the ball out.

Liverpool had another golden opportunity to snatch all three points shortly after.

Darwin Nunez headed the ball across goal to an unmarked Ibrahima Konate at the back post.

It looked almost certain that Konate would tap the ball home and give Liverpool a dramatic victory.

But Ramsdale came to Arsenal's rescue as he flew across goal to prevent the Frenchman's effort from crossing the line.

VIDEO: Aaron Ramsdale's incredible late saves in Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Just incredible by Ramsdale.

He was given the Player of the Match award for his performance and rightly so. He was outstanding.

Those saves could be so, so important come the end of the season as Arsenal look to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

Aaron Ramsdale: One point is a lot better than none

"Over the next few days I think it will be a very good point," Ramsdale told Sky Sports after the game, per Yahoo!.

"We've been under pressure for 35 minutes and get the point away at Anfield. They're a top side. It might be two points dropped, but we could have dropped three.

"I thought we were excellent. For 50, 60 minutes we were very good, but we got unlocked by two goals.

"Now we have to go back in and build again. One point is a lot better than none.

"The manager will say that [to focus on the good aspects]. He's hugely positive. We'll digest it in the next few days."

Reflecting on his performance, he added: "There's no better game to play in than these games. At least my saves have helped us out."