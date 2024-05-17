Highlights Aaron Ramsdale has taken to social media to dismiss reports that he has in talks over a move to Newcastle United.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has been subject to intense speculation after losing his place in the team to David Raya.

Despite his tweet, reports continue to suggest that a deal between Arsenal and Newcastle is advancing.

England international Aaron Ramsdale has broken his social media silence to debunk rumours of an imminent Arsenal departure. Speculation has continued to mount about where his future lies, but it seems that the shot-stopper is focused on his current club for now.

The former Sheffield United and Bournemouth goalkeeper impressed many in his first season at the Emirates, ousting Bernd Leno as the club's number one in the process. In the year just gone, though, the 26-year-old's fortunes have changed as he has been forced to watch from the sidelines as David Raya replaced him in between the sticks.

With Ramsdale having previously held hopes of becoming his country's number one, his shift into obscurity under Mikel Arteta is one you would expect to frustrate him. However, suggestions of exit appear to be premature based on the 'keeper's activity on social media.

Related Exclusive: Aaron Ramsdale 'Open-Minded' About Joining Newcastle Newcastle United are interested in signing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at St. James' Park.

Aaron Ramsdale Responds to Exit Rumours

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Newcastle

On Friday evening, rumours began circulating that the Englishman was set to move up north, with The Telegraph indicating that a deal to take Ramsdale to Newcastle was gathering momentum. The Magpies do have fellow England international Nick Pope on their books, but the former Burnley shot-stopper has missed most of the season through injury.

This has left Eddie Howe reportedly turning his attention to the out of favour Ramsdale in a deal believed to be worth up to £15 million. However, Ramsdale himself took to X to bury any suggestion a move to Newcastle was on the table, simply stating that it was 'news' to him.

This was the first time that the sweeper keeper had posted on the platform in over three months, with plenty of Arsenal fans rejoicing at his short but to the point statement. Despite this, others have remained steadfast in their assertion that a deal between the two clubs in near completion. As per the Daily Mail, Sky Sports' James Green had been told that a deal was essentially done. He claimed:

"That’s come direct through speaking to somebody I’m very close with who is close with his agent and he says it’s done."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Ramsdale has kept 38 clean sheets in 153 Premier League appearances.

David Raya vs Aaron Ramsdale

The Spaniard has replaced Ramsdale as Arsenal's number one

Despite starting the season as number one, Ramsdale soon found himself replaced by Brentford loanee David Raya. Going into the last game of the season, the Spanish international has started in 31 of the Gunners Premier League games, keeping 16 clean sheets and winning the Golden Glove in the process. In comparison, Ramsdale kept 14 clean sheets the year prior, having started all 38 games.

However, it is believed that shot stopping prowess was not the main reason why Mikel Arteta wanted a change in between the sticks. Instead, he wanted a keeper more comfortable with the ball at his feet. Statistics show that this season, Raya has managed a pass completion rate of 70.48%. This betters that of Ramsdale the season before, where the Englishman managed 63.38%. With him out of favour, he might still depart the club when the window opens.

Related 15 Players Could Now Leave Arsenal Ahead of Possible Huge Summer Shake-Up A number of Arsenal players face uncertain futures this summer as the club gear up for another big transfer window