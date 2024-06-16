Highlights Ramsdale showed off his shooting skills in a video with Foster, sparking calls for a position change.

Speculation about Ramsdale's future at Arsenal is ongoing after limited playtime this season.

Fans joke that he could potentially start as a forward to save his north London tenure.

Goalkeeper is said to be the loneliest position on the pitch. But for Aaron Ramsdale, it might not be too long before he ditches the sticks and becomes a fox in the box after the Arsenal glove-bearer showed off his shooting boots in a finishing drill with Ben Foster on a recent YouTube video.

Although the Premier League shot-stopper hasn't joined the exclusive group of goalkeepers to have scored in England's topflight yet, there's no denying he has the qualities to in the future. With a variety of different shots against former Watford goalkeeper Foster, from volleys and half volleys to one-on-one situations, Ramsdale gave viewers a glimmer of his attacking prowess.

In the video, titled 'Can Goalkeepers SCORE GOALS?!', the 26-year-old answers the question superbly: yes with flying colours. As a result, it has fans worldwide calling for Ramsdale, also known as 'Rambo' (which would be very fitting for his potential position change), to start up front.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only six goalkeepers have ever scored in the Premier League, with Alisson's goal against West Brom in the 95th minute being the most memorable one - securing Liverpool Champions League qualification in the dying embers.

Ramsdale Could Do a Job Up Front To Prohibit His Sale

The goalkeeper is mooted for the exit door this summer

After arriving at Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021, Ramsdale established himself as number one in the 21/22 and 22/23 campaigns, but featured in just six Premier League games this term following the signing of David Raya from Brentford. In turn, following David Raya's exceptional season - which saw him win the Golden Glove, being the first Gunners' goalkeeper to do so since Petr Cech in the 2015/16 season - this has led to speculation surrounding his future in north London, as the Gunners are linked with several replacements, including Brighton's Jason Steele.

However, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus both showing attacking profligacy this season, as Arsenal's forward line appears somewhat blunt besides Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, Ramsdale could well be the perfect square peg in a round hole in Mikel Arteta's lineup next season. The video was posted on Foster's YouTube channel 'Ben Foster - The Cycling GK', but it didn't take long before it gained traction elsewhere.

What Arsenal Fans Have Said

Arsenal fans support the idea of Ramsdale going up front

Of course, in typical football banter fashion, Arsenal and rival fans couldn't help but joke about Ramsdale's potential new role in the frontline. One Gunner commented: 'Better than Jesus and Nketiah', while another said: if he was playing for City, Pep [Guardiola] would use him as a striker!'

Certainly, any position change is not going to become reality, especially given the fact Ramsdale has always played in goal, even at youth level. While the likes of Manchester City's Ederson have also been comedically tipped to convert into an outfield role, it is, of course, expected that Arsenal's out-of-favour second-choice goalkeeper will stick to what he knows. But whether that is with the Gunners or not, only time will tell.