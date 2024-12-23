Aaron Ramsdale was spotted wearing a four-fingered glove in Southampton's 0-0 draw with Fulham on Sunday (December 23). The English goalkeeper impressed at Craven Cottage, making a crucial save from point-blank range to deny Harry Wilson.

The 26-year-old wore the uniquely designed glove to allow him to return to action against the Cottagers. He underwent surgery on a suspected fractured finger in November and had missed five of his side's league games until the trip to West London.

Ramsdale picked up the injury in the Saints' 2-0 defeat away to Wolverhampton Wanderers. He was forced to withdraw from England's squad for UEFA Nations League games in November because of the issue.

Southampton fans will be delighted to see their summer signing back between the sticks after a disappointing run during his absence. Alex McCarthy, 35, and Joe Lumley, 29, deputised while Ramsdale sat on the sidelines, but they failed to keep a clean sheet during that period.

Ramsdale's return was his club's first game since Russell Martin was sacked on December 15. The St Mary's outfit is struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table, sitting rock-bottom with one win and 13 defeats in 17 games.

Martin had played an instrumental role in bringing Ramsdale to the Hampshire outfit in the summer. The English shot-stopper explained after arriving from Arsenal in a £25 million deal (via BBC Sport):

The way the manager wants to play, the way he was when I spoke to him, he was just full of so much enthusiasm. I’d never met him before, but he made me feel about 8ft tall, which is just what you want.

Ramsdale's New Manager Ivan Juric Watched Southampton's Draw

The Croatian is tasked with turning the Saints' season around

Southampton moved quickly and replaced Martin with Ivan Juric, who was in the stands at Craven Cottage to watch his new side take a point. The Croatian coach was available after he was given the sack at AS Roma in November after just 12 games in charge of the Serie A giants, but he has made a swift return to management.

Ramsdale will be a key player under Juric in his bid to save the Saints from relegation. He's kept two clean sheets in 11 games and has experience battling for Premier League survival from his time at Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Related Ivan Juric Must Start 22-Year-Old Southampton Star After Fulham Display The Saints managed their second clean sheet of the season away at Craven Cottage.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 23/12/2024.