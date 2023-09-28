Highlights Mikel Arteta believes in having two top players for each position, including goalkeepers.

Aaron Ramsdale performed well in Arsenal's recent match against Brentford, keeping a clean sheet and making important saves.

Ramsdale showed confidence and enjoyed bantering with the Brentford fans during the game.

It's been a huge debate within English football over the past few weeks: Aaron Ramsdale or David Raya? Mikel Arteta seems to be convinced that he needs two top players for every position and so went out and signed the former Brentford goalkeeper on loan during the summer – with an option to buy for £27m. The Arsenal manager explained his decision at the time, telling the club's official website:

“When we had different goalkeepers there were questions as well. To have two excellent goalkeepers is great - there's nothing wrong with it. We have two great left-wingers and two great strikers and two great holding midfielders. We have Jorginho, Thomas [Partey] and Declan [Rice] and that is not a problem, and it should not be a problem.

To the surprise of many, the loanee came into the starting lineup against Everton with the English shot-stopper dropped. Raya kept a clean sheet in that 1-0 win and repeated the trick against PSV in the Champions League. He was trusted to start in the North London derby too, which finished all square at 2-2 before the Ramsdale returned to action last night.

It remains unclear if this means the 25-year-old is now back in the frame as Arteta's current first-choice, or if he's simply now viewed as the cup goalkeeper but Ramsdale can at least be pretty pleased with his performance. The Gunners battled hard against Brentford in the third round of the Carabao Cup and came away with a 1-0 win thanks to Reiss Nelson's first-half goal. Their number one made three saves on the night, keeping a clean sheet, and earning a respectable 7.1 SofaScore rating – even if some of his kicking wasn't quite on point with an accuracy of just 51% (21/41) and 9/29 long balls completed.

In comparison, against Spurs in the 2-2 draw, Raya obviously conceded twice but he also made three saves, as well as one clearance, and won one ground duel. His kicking was marginally better with a 66% accuracy (19/29), and 6/16 long balls completed. It'll be interesting to see who Arteta picks in the club's next match which is against Bournemouth away in the Premier League this Saturday.

Premier League stars Appearances Wins Losses Clean sheets Goals conceded Errors leading to goal Aaron Ramsdale 151 66 66 37 221 5 David Raya 64 26 18 21 75 2

At the very least, Ramsdale certainly seemed to enjoy himself last night. Throughout the game, he got stick from the home Brentford fans who tried to put him under pressure by jeering every touch. They also showed a bit of love for their former goalkeeper, singing: "You're just a sh*t David Raya".

In turn, the England international got his own back by not only keeping a clean sheet but also making one fantastic save to preserve Arsenal's lead. In the 65th minute, Yoane Wissa fired a low shot towards the corner but saw his effort brilliantly tipped onto the post. So delighted with his contribution, Ramsdale couldn't help but turn and celebrate in front of the Brentford fans behind his goal while the ball was still in play!

He then had more fun in the dying stages of the game when the Bees piled everyone forward to try and grab an equaliser – including their own goalkeeper Mark Flekken. Ramsdale, however, had the last laugh as the long throw-in eventually fell into his hands and so he dropped to his knees and once more turned to the home fans with a smirk on his face.