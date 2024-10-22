Key Takeaways Aarom Ramsey Aaron Ramsey named his ultimate teammate XI including multiple World Cup winners.

Five former Arsenal stars were included, such as Santi Cazorla and Cesc Fabregas.

Gareth Bale was chosen as the only international teammate in the XI.

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey was given the thankless task of picking his ultimate teammate's XI during his recent appearance on Monday Night Football. The Cardiff City man was the in studio guest during Nottingham Forest's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, but was quizzed on who the best players he ever got to line-up alongside were.

Given that Ramsey is one of the very best Welsh players to have ever played in the Premier League, and that he has also turned out for Juventus, OGC Nice and Rangers during his near 15-year career, it is no surprise that his team was stacked with talent. From World Cup winners to Ballon d'Or holders, Ramsey's XI would be capable of matching up against the very best in world football.

Aaron Ramsey's Teammate XI Position Player Teams With Ramsey GK Gianluigi Buffon Juventus DEF Danilo Juventus DEF Giorgio Chiellini Juventus DEF Laurent Koscielny Arsenal DEF Alex Sandro Juventus MID Cesc Fabregas Arsenal MID Santi Cazorla Arsenal MID Mesut Ozil Arsenal FWD Gareth Bale Wales FWD Olivier Giroud Arsenal FWD Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Manager Arsene Wenger Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey's Ultimate Teammate XI

GK - Gianluigi Buffon

One of the greatest goalkeepers to ever stand between the sticks, Gianluigi Buffon is the obvious standout candidate when it comes to the best shotstoppers that the Welshman has shared a dressing room with. Pipping the likes of Petr Cech and Wojciech Szczesny, Ramsey said of the Italian stallion:

"Buffon was easy. An absolute legend in the game and a great human being. He is my goalkeeper."

Even though the 46-year-old was coming towards the end of his career when alongside Ramsey, his impact at the Old Lady could still be felt and the pair would win a Serie A title together.

RB - Danilo

Kicking off a very Juventus-heavy back four is perhaps a more forgotten name in European football. Brazilian full-back Danilo boasts an impressive resume, having starred for the likes of Porto, Real Madrid, and Manchester City before making his way to Juventus. When asked why he didn't opt for international teammate Chris Gunter, Ramsey stated:

"Yeah I'm going to have a message off him later on! Danilo played at some great clubs. City, Juve, Brazil."

CB - Giorigio Chiellini

Ramsey used just one word to describe the former Italian captain: a warrior. Giorgio Chiellini was old-school personified, someone who loved the art of defending. This is why his Welsh counterpart believed the former European Champion was a no-brainer for his team:

"A warrior. An old school, leave every single ounce of it on the pitch. He was all or nothing. A great professional, lovely guy and an unbelievable footballer.

CB - Laurent Koscielny

Finally, an Arsenal player appears in the team. Perhaps the lack of Gunners defenders highlights the North London club's biggest issue during Ramsey's time there, but the midfielder admitted that he loved playing alongside former French international Laurent Koscielny:

"I love Koscielny. His understanding of the game, quick, powerful, strong."

LB - Alex Sandro

Although the Welsh captain didn't specifically mention Alex Sandro, the Brazilian left-back is a solid choice to fill the left-back spot. This may be an area where Ramsey arguably lacked clear standout candidates, but Sandro stands head and shoulders above the rest. He completes a backline that, along with the goalkeeper, is 80% Juventus alumni.

CM - Cesc Fabregas

This is where things start to get a little more eye-catching for Arsenal fans. Cesc Fabregas turned from a boy into a real leader during his stint at the Emirates as he became one of the best to ever play at the stadium. Ramsey waxed lyrical on his former captain as he explained how the Spaniard was a role model to him:

"Fabregas was an unbelievable player, he was the person I was looking up to (while at Arsenal)."

CM - Santi Cazorla

Completing a very attacking midfield pivot is the diminutive technician, Santi Cazorla. The Spanish international was known to be a very two-footed player, even taking corners with his weak foot, and Ramsey marvelled about how Cazorla was one of his favourite players to play with:

"One of my favourite footballers to play alongside. An absolute joy. Unbelievably gifted technically, both feet. A joy."

CAM - Mesut Ozil

On his day, Mesut Ozil could be unplayable, which is why his former teammate had no choice but to include him in the team. Even though he could be hit or miss, when he was on it, there was little stopping him:

"Ozil was amazing to play with, on his day, that final pass. His little movements, he had a lot of unfair criticism for his body language. He needed (Arsene) Wenger to get round him and make him feel special."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mesut Ozil holds the record for the most German National Team Player of the Year awards (5).

RW - Gareth Bale

The only international teammate to feature in the XI, and it is no surprise it is Mr Wales himself. Gareth Bale is arguably the greatest Welsh export to have ever played in the Premier League and performed numerous heroics for his country:

"Bale - amazing, amazing footballer. When he was in the Prem, the athleticism and speed and power he had, no one could live with that. He would power past players and rifle balls into the top corner. I was lucky to spend so many memorable moments with him."

LW - Cristiano Ronaldo

Some may have forgotten that Ramsey lined up next to one of the greatest players of all time, but there was no way the Welshman was leaving out Cristiano Ronaldo. The playmaker broke down the Portuguese star's obsession with goals and what that meant as a teammate:

"'He maybe changed a bit in the way he played from (Manchester) United or early (Real) Madrid days. He was an unbelievable player, one of the greats, so driven to score. He needs to score, keep getting these records. So demanding, everything he does is for him to be able to achieve the most he can."

ST - Olivier Giroud

One of the most underrated talents in recent memory, Olivier Giroud wasn't the most explosive, but he used his size and technical ability to earn the trust of all his teammates and managers. Speaking about one of the best super-subs in football, Ramsey claimed: