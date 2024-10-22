Key Takeaways Liverpool and Manchester United courted Aaron Ramsey, but the former couldn't meet Cardiff City's demanded fee.

Ramsey's career at Arsenal included three FA Cups, 64 goals, and critical comparisons to Zinedine Zidane.

Despite advanced talks with United, a detailed plan from Arsene Wenger convinced Ramsey to choose Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsey arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2008 from boyhood club Cardiff City, in a deal worth a purported £4.8 million. While Manchester United's attempts to sign the Welshman at the time were well documented, it would appear another club was firmly in the mix to land the then-in-demand teenager.

Ramsey would establish himself as one of the Premier League's most accomplished midfielders and developed a knack for arriving late in the box and scoring goals. Becoming the highest-scoring midfielder in Arsenal's history, he so easily could've been plying his trade and achieved this feat in a different shade of red.

United courted Ramsey, providing him with a tour of Carrington, although ultimately a deal with the Red Devils never materialised. Meanwhile, the player himself has revealed that Liverpool also held talks with Cardiff City over a potential deal, but the Reds were unable to stump up the fee that the Bluebirds were demanding.

Liverpool & United Almost Signed Ramsey

There were stumbling blocks in their negotiations

Having burst onto the scene with Cardiff in the Championship at the age of just 16, Ramsey had a decision to make regarding the next step in his fledgling career in 2008. The baby-faced, energetic midfielder had impressed in England's second division and was viewed as one of the hottest prospects in British football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Ramsey has scored more Premier League goals for Arsenal than any other midfielder in the club's history (40).

At just 17, he'd already outgrown the Championship and was ready for top-flight football. Offers from Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool were on the table, with all three clubs presenting various packages to Cardiff, Ramsey and his representatives, each eager to secure the long-term services of an exceptional young talent.

Negotiations with the Manchester club were so advanced, that United famously officially announced the signing of the Welsh sensation on their website, despite the north-west outfit not receiving the nod of approval from Ramsey himself. Speaking on Monday Night Football, the now 33-year-old revealed that the extent of his contact with the Old Trafford institution extended to a tour of the club's training ground.

When asked by Jamie Carragher if Gary Neville had provided him with the Carrington excursion, Ramsey replied: "Yeah, but it wasn't Garry. I think he was busy that day. No, it was the assistant manager at the time."

The ex-Gunner added that he even held direct conversations with Sir Alex Ferguson at the time, and clarified why he didn't accept United's terms: "He was on the phone a few times and tried to convince me to go there with the initial thought for them to loan me back, but I just wanted to go on then.”

Related Aaron Ramsey Names His Ultimate Teammates 11 Ramsey named five former Arsenal players in his ultimate teammates XI.

This saga with United has been widely reported in the media, but perhaps more surprisingly, Liverpool were also a suitor eyeing Ramsey up, before he made his pivotal career switch to north London. Publicising the surprise news on Sky Sports' show, the Caerphilly-born man stated:

"There were some discussions with Rafa [Benitez]. But at the time they couldn’t really get to that fee – I think they could do something around the £1 million or £2 million mark, but then it went above that to £5 million. Rafa was very good and the presentation he gave was superb. I went to David Moyes' house as well. He was very accommodating."

Ultimately, not opting to take up United's long-term approach, and not agreeing a deal to play his football at Anfield, Ramsey joined Arsenal and never looked back. He admitted that he was swayed by Arsene Wenger's detailed plan for him, and the Frenchman's track record of granting young players regular opportunities.

Ramsey's Arsenal Statistics Appearances 369 Goals 64 Assists 60 Honours FA Cup x3, Community Shield x2

Ramsey Compared to Zidane

He had a successful spell at Arsenal

Close

Ramsey's decision to reside in north London instead of the north-west would shape his footballing career. Suffering a horrifying double fracture in his right leg in a game against Stoke City in 2010, he'd miss over a year of football, which meant the success of his time at the Emirates was certainly a slow burner.

However, after gradually re-finding his feet following the traumatic incident in Staffordshire, the Wales international excelled for the Gunners. Making 369 appearances for the London club, he netted 64 times, managing double-figure goals in three separate seasons, while winning three FA Cups and scoring winners in two of the finals of this competition.

In the midst of his most prolific campaign at Arsenal, the 2013/14 season, Ramsey was compared to the great Zinedine Zidane on Match of the Day by Alan Hansen. Weaving in and out against Norwich City in an emphatic Gunners victory, Hansen exclaimed:

"We were drooling over this (clip of Ramsey), this was like Zidane, it was unbelievable."

While few could argue Ramsey's career or talent was as prodigious or illustrious as Zidane's, Liverpool certainly would've been ruing not stumping up a nominal £5 million for the player five years prior to this generous comparison.

Related 11 Best Arsenal Midfielders of All Time (Ranked) Some of Arsenal's greatest players have operated in the midfield. We rank the Gunners' all-time best 11.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 22/10/2024.