Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his future and some clarity on what he will do in 2023 could come as early as next week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has claimed.

The past few days appear to have made it seem more and more likely that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will a member of the New York Jets during the 2023 NFL season. The first domino fell when the Jets didn’t end up signing free agent quarterback Derek Carr, despite trying their very hardest, as he eventually wound up signing with the New Orleans Saints.

In addition to that it has been reported that a number of officials with the Jets, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (the latter of which was Rodgers’ offensive coordinator with the Packers), out to California to pitch the idea of moving to New York to him.

However, as is the case when it comes to Aaron Rodgers and his future, he doesn’t like to make things easy for any of us to work out what he intends to do, but according to Adam Schefter, the guessing game could be coming to an end a lot sooner than we might hope.

Is Aaron Rodgers’ mind close to being made up?

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up (starting at 4:00) NFL insider Schefter, when asked by host Mike Greenberg when we might hear a decision on his future, hinted that his answer might come as soon as next week, as that was when the new league year would be starting:

This is a tough question to answer, because with Aaron Rodgers nothing ever seems to move fast. But what I would say is that the ‘legal tampering period’ opens Monday at noon, and free agency begins Wednesday at 4pm Eastern one week from today. I think it's logical to deduce that some point before next week, next Wednesday, when the new league year begins, we will hear from Aaron Rodgers, or at least the Packers will, about what he would like to do and the Jets will know whether Aaron Rodgers is an option for them and whether they can go ahead and try to get a deal done with Green Bay.

Just in the nick of time to get things right?

Given how Rodgers has sometimes been found wanting when it comes to his preparations ahead of a season, for him to make a decision when Schefter says would be something of a step in the right direction, as at least it would give his team, whether it be the Jets, Packers or perhaps someone else, enough time to get things in place ready for th 2023 season when it comes to personnel and schemes they might want to run on offence.

You would just have to hope he carries that on when the main crunch of the offseason rolls around.