Aaron Rodgers’ value is still very much a point of contention between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets as trade talks continue, according to Adam Schefter.

Just as soon as you think you are getting somewhere when it comes to the Aaron Rodgers trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, something else comes along to make you realise that this could still take quite a long time before it’s resolved.

After all the chaos that was last week when Rodgers announced on The Pat McAfee show that his intention was to play for the Jets this season, there was an initial flurry of talk about just how much Rodgers would be traded for and when the trade might take place.

But according to Adam Schefter, it still could take some time before we see any sort of movement from either side when it comes to their side of the negotiating table.

Nobody wants to get robbed over Aaron Rodgers

Speaking on NFL Live, Schefter claimed that there were no further talks between the two sides so far this week, and that the Jets’ recent trade moves should not be seen as an indicator that the Jets are making those moves in order to send more to the Packers.

Video: Adam Schefter discusses the latest in the Aaron Rodgers saga:

Which side is running out of time more over Aaron Rodgers?

This is certainly turning into an interesting game of chicken between the two sides, and it looks as if it could go on for some time, but which side would be more impacted as the whole thing carries on?

On the Jets’ side, you could make the argument that getting Rodgers in later would disrupt their plans when it comes to preseason and getting ready for 2023. But given that Rodgers would likely be operating under the scheme of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (his OC in Green Bay), then there isn’t really much pressure on him to learn everything, as he’s done that already.

On the Packers’ side though, Rodgers has made it clear that he wants to leave, and he could very well make it harder for them down the road with how he could conduct himself when preseason rolls around (because he is still their employee), so do the Packers really want that hassle? He may even just decide to retire, then unretire and join the Jets anway, leaving them with nothing.

So the Jets can hold out for as long as they can over this, and it should be the Packers that should be getting rather worried right about now.