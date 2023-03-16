Aaron Rodgers’ trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets might not be as quick and easy as it might seem, according to Adam Schefter.

The biggest news story of the NFL offseason finally started to move in the right direction yesterday, as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went onto The Pat McAfee Show and told the world that he intended to play for the New York Jets this upcoming offseason.

All of the tea leaves had been heading that way anyway, with all the reports suggesting that New York was going to be Rodgers’ next destination, but until we heard from the man himself, there was always going to be that little bit of doubt to make us think that he might go back to the Packers or retire, which was also something he seriously considered.

But now that Rodgers has made his intentions clear, it’s up to the Packers and the Jets themselves to come up with a solution when it comes to what will happen in the upcoming trade, but according to Adam Schefter, that isn’t a straightforward situation.

Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t be packing his bags just yet

There are a lot of factors that go into any trade in the NFL; how long are they going to be playing in the league at a good enough level, does a team have the cap space to make it happen, should they send some players in the other direction to sweeten the deal, the list goes on.

Reports a few weeks ago suggested that the two sides had been in negotiation over a possible deal, but according to Schefter, the two sides are still rather far apart in what they think Rodgers should be worth in the trade.

Video: Adam Schefter discusses Aaron Rodgers’ trade between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets:

Which side is in the right with Aaron Rodgers right now?

In this instance, we kind of lean on the New York Jets’ line of thinking when it comes to Rodgers. If he were younger, then a 1st round pick (or two or three) would have made sense, but given his age & his contract situation (which might force the Jets to send a few players away in order to free up some more cap space) and the need to make sure that they can still get him some players to help the team in the upcoming draft, then lower round picks make more sense.

So whilst the vast majority of the work might be sorted, these final details could see the trade dragged out for a few more weeks, maybe even months.