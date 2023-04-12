The Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets might not be as close to getting a deal done for Aaron Rodgers as we think, Adam Schefter has claimed.

As we approach the NFL Draft in Kansas City in a few weeks, the common belief is that we are set to approach the end point of one of the biggest and most dramatic sagas that we have seen in recent memory in the National Football League, and that’s the trade of Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.

Recent reports seem to suggest that the deal will ultimately be sorted and finished during the draft itself, that way the Jets can use their first-round pick on who they want, then surrender a second-round pick to the Packers in order to secure Rodgers’ services, with further reports claiming that the majority of the work is done, and they are just working out the finer details.

But according to Adam Schefter, we might still be waiting for those finer details to come to fruition.

Packers and Jets still at a potentially dangerous standstill over the Aaron Rodgers deal

Speaking on NFL Live (with footage from @nfldov on Twitter), Schefter claimed that the two sides haven’t been doing a lot of talking in recent weeks, before pointing out that if things continue to stay as they are in terms of negotiations, then Rodgers might be faced with a very difficult situation moving forward.

Video: Adam Schefter discusses the latest in the Aaron Rodgers trade:

Now, in such a high-profile case as this, combined with the fact that we’re dealing with three parties in Rodgers, the Packers and the Jets, all with their different agendas and desires of what they want to get out of this deal, it was always going to be the case that conflicting information would come out. It’s just a case of believing who you want to believe at this point.

Can Aaron Rodgers afford to be kept waiting?

Given that Rodgers has made it clear that his intention is to play for the Jets this season, whilst the two sides might be at a standstill, he really can’t afford to be, he shouldn’t need too much help getting used to the offense in New York, as it will probably be the same, if not very similar to, the one he had in Green Bay (now that Nathaniel Hackett is his offensive coordinator again), but he still isn’t getting used to his receivers and how well they run in the offense, which could give them a slower start to the season when all is said and done (similar to the Packers in 2022).

So really it should be on him to try and force the Packers to accept a deal, or he could make things very difficult for them in ways that Schefter pointed out.