Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are likely going to be waiting a while before they come together and sort out a new contract, Albert Breer has claimed.

The New York Jets’ trade for Aaron Rodgers was always going to be a little bit of a risk for the team to take. Whilst he still has some good qualities left in him (his back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021 will testify that), at the age of 39 (turning 40 during the season) it’s not a guarantee that he’ll be much use after one season.

Which is why taking on a contract with such a huge cap hit, something that looks set to plunge them into major financial problems in 2024 was not exactly the smartest decision, and something that the team will need to address at some point to avoid a cap catastrophe next season.

According to Albert Breer, the Jets do intend to renegotiate the contract, but they aren’t exactly in a rush to do so.

Aaron Rodgers set to sit down again with the New York Jets… just not yet

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, when asked by a fan when the deal was going to be re-done, Breer discussed what the plan was likely going to be for the Jets, noting that it might have something to do with the fact they have another big contract that needs to be sorted out before they can focus their attention on Rodgers:

Matthew, I wouldn’t worry about that. The Jets have plenty of cap space for 2023 to take on however much, or little, of the $58.3 million he was owed this year, and pushed to ’24 to facilitate the trade (and take cap burden off the Packers) back in April. And I’m not sure exactly what the holdup is on that.

One thing I could speculate on here is that they’d like to get some extensions done, such as the monster deal that Williams has coming, first, and then rebuild Aaron Rodgers’s contract around that. But that would just be a guess by me. What I know is you have nothing to worry about. Most of this really is just bookkeeping, although what the deal ends up looking like in the end could give us some clues on whether Rodgers plans to follow through with his plan to play at least two years with the Jets.

As pointed out by reporter Mike Florio recently, the Quinnen Williams situation could face its own complications with regard to timing, so it could well be a while before a deal is sorted out. The good thing for the Jets is that the major cap hit is not set to hit until next season, so time is definitely something they have on their side.

And at least with this they can take some time to assess just what level Rodgers is at and can offer him a contract accordingly based on what he’s got left in the tank.