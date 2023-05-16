Aaron Rodgers’ arrival with the New York Jets has thrust them into a prime time spot that might not be going away soon, Albert Breer claims.

Moving from the NFC to the AFC, Aaron Rodgers was always going to have a number of different challenges with the teams he was going to face in terms of the different defences and head coaches he would have to come up against on a weekly basis.

And as a result, it has given TV companies a whole new perspective when it comes to how they perceive the New York Jets now that they have a star at quarterback at the helm and, presumably, will be a more competitive team than they were in 2022.

And according to Albert Breer, that means that the Jets can expect to get a lot more media attention in the coming months, starting off with his very first game when they take on the Buffalo Bills on the first Monday Night Football of the 2023 season.

Aaron Rodgers rockets the New York Jets up the priority list

Writing in a column for SI.com, Breer relayed details of a conversation he’d had with the schedule makers in the National Football League, and why they decided to put Rodgers’ debut with the Jets in the spot that they did, and what sort of impact they can have on the TV schedule going forward:

My sense, talking to those guys, was the Monday Night Football window for Aaron Rodgers’s debut as a Jet, at home against Buffalo, was appealing in large part because of the engine that ESPN has to keep the conversation on the game, and Rodgers, going all day long coming out of the first Sunday of games. Five of the Jets’ first 11 games will be stand-alone, national broadcasts, which will satiate the public’s desire to see where that story goes. The Jets then start December with four consecutive 1 p.m. kickoffs, meaning, if they’re as good as some expect, they’ll be a prime flex candidate.

Are the networks jumping the gun on Aaron Rodgers?

TV networks need to be careful with how they treat Rodgers and the Jets, because a lot of this is being done on promise that hasn’t been fulfilled. The Denver Broncos were given five prime-time games last season when they acquired Russell Wilson, only for them to fall flat on their face.

Obviously there is the option to flex some games to a more prominent point later in the season as Breer points out, you just have to hope that the Jets are still going to be a viable candidate for that kind of push when the time comes.