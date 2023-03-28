The Green Bay Packers are the ones who hold the leverage over the New York Jets in the Aaron Rodgers trade, rather than the other way round, Albert Breer has claimed.

The trade for Aaron Rodgers has dominated the NFL landscape for some weeks now (indeed talk about his future has been rife since the end of the regular season), and with each day brings something of a new twist to the saga as we try to bring the whole thing to a close.

The latest seems to be that there is some progress between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets with a report from Yahoo.com hinting that the majority of the framework is in place for the trade, but that things are just being held up by one pick that the Jets are hoping to get back in addition to Rodgers.

So now it looks as if we might be in for another period of stalemate as both teams wait for the other to blink first, and whilst you might think the Jets have the upper hand after Rodgers admitted that he wanted to play for them, Albert Breer believes that it’s actually the Packers who are in control of things.

Who really holds the power for Aaron Rodgers?

Speaking on The Herd (starting at 5:19), Breer pointed out that because the Packers have moved on from Rodgers and due to the way his contract is written, the Packers are the ones who shouldn’t be seen as in a rush to get the deal done, rather than the Jets:

I think that the leverage is always in the hands of the person who doesn't have to do anything. Until September 1st, the Packers literally don't have to do anything. They have their quarterback, they have their team, Rodgers’ cap hit actually goes up after they trade him, so they're not saving any cap space by trading him, they would actually lose cap space that they trade them.

So really between now and September 1st, they don't have to do anything. That $58.3 million is fully-guaranteed, but the genius of the way the contract was written was they can pick that up whenever they want, and start the payment on it whenever they want. And so that gives them flexibility.

The Jets have to bring in Aaron Rodgers. Derek Carr's off the market, Jimmy Garoppolo is off the market, we see what's happening with the Lamar Jackson situation. I mean, to me for Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh, this has sort of become a zero-sum game, you either get him or you don't. I think ultimately cooler heads will prevail, but I do think that there's more pressure on the Jets to get something done here than there is in the Packers. At least until we get to the end August.

How long will the wrestle for Aaron Rodgers take?

If Breer’s assessment is right, then this could be drawn out for a very long time, possibly even through training camp. Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stated that they are in no rush because they think Rodgers will be able to transition easily into the team given his former coordinator in Green Bay will be in New York doing the same job.

So if both sides are treating this as ‘not my concern to get the deal done quickly’, then this could go on for some time, so you had better be prepared for a long wait before we finally see Rodgers wearing a different green uniform, if indeed we see him wearing it at all.