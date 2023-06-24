Aaron Rodgers might have bitten off more than he could chew when he decided to join the New York Jets, writer Mike Jones has claimed.

It’s fair to say that when he was in the NFC North, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers pretty much ran the division. In the seasons that he played the majority of games since 2008 (so excluding injury-shortened seasons in 2013 and 2017), the Packers won the division 7 times, with the Minnesota Vikings winning 4 and the Chicago Bears winning two, with Rodgers putting up a record of 59-24-1 within the division.

But he clearly felt that the team as it was constructed didn’t have much of a chance to compete for a Super Bowl, and so he managed to make his way to the New York Jets this offseason, clearly believing that with them he will have a much better chance to win his second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

However, when it comes to being able to compete in the NFL, Athletic writer Mike Jones thinks he has jumped from the frying pan and into the proverbial fire with his choice of destination.

Aaron Rodgers might live to regret his move to New York?

Writing for The Athletic as part of a column about the winners and losers of this offseason, Jones noted his belief that Rodgers was one of the ‘losers’, because whilst there are some benefits to joining the Jets, the rest of the conference is going to be an awful lot harder than what he might have had in the NFC:

Yes, he got what he wanted in his exit from Green Bay and reunion with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, his former Packers OC. He also gains a more potent cast of wide receivers. But in leaving the NFC for the AFC, he now has a significantly tougher road to the Super Bowl. If beating Jared Goff and the Lions was too tall a task in 2022, what makes Rodgers think he can win a shootout with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson and Tua Tagovailoa?

After generally rolling through the NFC North annually, Rodgers will learn that winning a first-round AFC playoff game will be much more challenging — and that’s if Rodgers and the Jets even get out of the AFC East, where the Bills, Patriots and Dolphins all boast tough defenses.

Big gamble that could pay off big time for Aaron Rodgers

When you look at it the way Jones expressed it, you do start to wonder if maybe Rodgers would have been better off either sticking with the Packers or staying within the NFC (perhaps moving to the Carolina Panthers who needed a quarterback as well, or trying to persuade the San Francisco 49ers to pick him up).

Although if he manages to pull it off and win the Super Bowl with everything that has been mentioned being put in front of him, then it would certainly be a great way to boost his legacy, maybe even rocket him up the ladder when it comes to the debate about the greatest quarterbacks of all time.