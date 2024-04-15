Highlights Aaron Rodgers has rehabbed hard after suffering an Achilles injury early in the 2023 season.

The New York Jets rebuilt their offensive line and added playmakers this offseason.

Rodgers appeared at voluntary workouts last year, forming bonds with teammates.

The New York Jets have been an active team, using free agency to plug several holes this offseason, but how far the franchise goes in 2024 will depend on Aaron Rodgers. And it looks like the quarterback is willing to put in the work. The team posted a video of Rodgers arriving at a voluntary offseason workout on Monday.

The Jets had big hopes last year, but those hopes were dashed in the first game when Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon. Despite his age, the veteran hit rehab hard hoping to return before the end of the season. While he didn't make it back in 2023, he should be fully healthy for 2024.

Related Brock Bowers Could Be Missing Piece For the Jets Georgia's Brock Bowers is the best TE prospect in the NFL Draft in recent memory and could elevate the New York Jets and QB Aaron Rodgers immediately.

The Team Added Plenty of Help for Rodgers This Offseason

The team rebuilt an offensive line that struggled last year

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Near the end of his time with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers would often skip voluntary workouts. That hasn't been an issue with the Jets, however. Rodgers made many of the team's workouts last season and made a point of getting to know his young teammates.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyron Smith only committed three penalties in his 13 starts last year. The Jets 2023 Left Tackle, Mekhi Becton, committed 12.

Rodgers will have several new teammates this year. The Jets rebuilt their offensive line by adding Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson. New York's passing attack should also be better, as they added Mike Williams, a dynamic number two receiver.

Jets' 2024 Projected O-Line Player Position Tyron Smith LT John Simpson LG Joe Tippmann C Alijah Vera-Tucker RG Morgan Moses RT

The Jets also added something else essential after Rodgers' injury: a competent backup quarterback in Tyrod Taylor. Zach Wilson, whom Rodgers had promised to help groom, is still on the team but has been given permission to request a trade.

The Jets will not have a second-round selection in this year's draft, as they traded it away to acquire Rodgers. However, New York does have the 10th overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. Many current mock drafts have the team going offense, either taking a tackle like Taliese Fuaga or tight end prodigy Brock Bowers.

Source: New York Jets

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.