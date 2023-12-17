Highlights Aaron Rodgers is reportedly likely to be medically cleared to play for the New York Jets but must be activated by Wednesday's deadline.

Rodgers' return could improve the Jets' struggling passing offense and potentially help them make a playoff push.

The Jets' Week 15 result against the Miami Dolphins will be a major factor in if Rodgers returns this season.

The expectation entering the 2023 NFL season was that Aaron Rodgers would be the quarterback leading the New York Jets.

Unfortunately, that plan subsided on the fourth offensive snap of the year for Gang Green as Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The unfortunate injury, of course, led to Zach Wilson retaking the starting job, ultimately leading to the Jets' offense struggling for most of the campaign. But could Rodgers actually defy the odds and get back on the field this year?

Aaron Rodgers may make a return to the Jets

The Jets are currently tied for 13th place in the AFC

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's a chance Rodgers could be medically cleared this week to play in the Jets' Week 16 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Given the severity of an Achilles injury, the odds were stacked against the four-time NFL MVP making a return this season. But here we are.

Now sitting at 5-8 on the season, the Jets have an outside chance to break into the AFC playoff field. Yet, as long as the team has a window, Rodgers is eager to rejoin the team. Head coach Robert Saleh discussed that sentiment just a few weeks back when speculation of his return first started:

He's sacrificed so much already for the organization and himself and his teammates, and he’s doing it again. I think it's a testament to who he is as a human.

Currently, the Jets' passing offense is ranked 29th in the league for overall yardage, so the addition of Rodgers could be huge for the team's overall play. Wilson had thrown eight touchdowns to seven interceptions leading into Week 15 and was benched at one point for Tim Boyle during Rodgers' absence.

The team's inability to find consistent play at QB has been seen as the biggest drawback to the team's success. Should Rodgers be able to return and play effectively, the belief is that they should be able to compete with anybody.

The Jets' path to the playoffs is murky, but the opportunity is there. While Rodgers won't be 100% coming back from a major injury suffered in the same year, his veteran presence and decision-making could be enough to right the ship through the team's final three contests.

Today's result against the Miami Dolphins will be pivotal in the team's chances. A win would put them in contention, but a loss may widen the gap too far. At this point, 10 teams in the AFC are battling for the final three playoff spots.

The deadline for Rodgers to be activated is Wednesday, when his 21-day window would expire. While there is a reported considerable debate inside the Jets organization, the belief is that if the team is still in a position to compete, then the quarterback intends to play.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.