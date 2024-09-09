Key Takeaways Aaron Rodgers will always be connected and compared to Brett Favre, as both set records with the Green Bay Packers.

Favre threw for more yards with the Packers, while Rodgers threw more touchdown passes.

Rodgers, now with the New York Jets, has a shot to surpass Favre on the NFL's all-time passing touchdowns list in 2024.

There's no getting around the fact that Aaron Rodgers will always be connected (and compared) to Brett Favre.

Rodgers, of course, sat behind Favre for the first three seasons of his career after the Green Bay Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

It's not that Favre wasn't producing at that time, but the three-time NFL MVP was getting older, and the Packers were simply setting themselves up for the future, much like they were when they took Jordan Love at No. 26 overall in 2020 to replace Rodgers down the line.

When Favre announced his retirement in March 2008, Rodgers was given the keys to the kingdom that is Lambeau Field and even when No. 4 made it known that he wanted to return to the NFL , the Packers stuck with No. 12 and traded Favre to the New York Jets . Sound familiar?

Rodgers went on to carve out his own legacy in Green Bay, winning four NFL MVPs of his own, the last two after the Packers had drafted Love, and matching Favre with one Super Bowl victory.

As far as numbers go, the pair split the two major categories while wearing a Packers uniform, with Favre recording more passing yards (61,655 to 59,055), while Rodgers threw more touchdown passes (475 to 442). It is worth noting that Favre appeared in 25 more regular-season games.

As for career touchdown passes are concerned, the edge belongs to Favre, who ended his career with 508, good for fourth in NFL history, after throwing 22 for the Jets and 44 during his two-year run with the Minnesota Vikings .

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers needs 34 touchdown passes in 2024 to surpass Brett Favre on the NFL's all-time touchdown passes list.

Rodgers' 475 touchdown passes rank fifth in league history, which means he could very well pass Favre during the 2024 season, assuming he stays healthy.

Aaron Rodgers Could Pass Brett Favre on the All-Time TD Passes List in 2024

Rodgers has thrown 34 or more touchdown passes in a season on six occasions

Credit: Michael Owens/Getty Images

Simple math tells us that Rodgers needs just 34 touchdown passes for the Jets in 2024 to pass Favre on the all-time list. But, again, he'll need to stay healthy to do so.

The 10-time Pro Bowler infamously ruptured his left Achilles tendon just four plays into his first offensive series as a member of Gang Green in a season-opening Monday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills , thus ending his 2023 campaign.

Had he not done so, he may have already surpassed his former teammate in TD passes or wouldn't need nearly as many in 2024. But it happened, so here we are.

In his 15 years as the starter in Green Bay, Rodgers reached 34 passing touchdowns on six occasions, the most recent instance coming in 2021 when he tossed 37 en route to winning his final Most Valuable Player Award. A year earlier, he'd thrown a career-best 48.

So it's certainly feasible to think that he could surpass Favre this season, even if only one NFL quarterback reached 34 a season ago, that being Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys , who led the league with 36. Love finished second in that department with 32.

Rodgers' quest to reach No. 4 at No. 4 on the all-time TD passes list begins Monday night when the Jets kick off their 2024 campaign on the road with a Monday Night Football matchup with the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers .

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.