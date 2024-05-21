Highlights Aaron Rodgers is back at practice, working without restriction after last season's injury.

At this time last season, the New York Jets were the most talked about team in the NFL and soon to appear on Hard Knocks. Things ended in disaster for the team after star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured in the first game of the season.

Rodgers is back at practice now and, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he is working without restriction. Rapoport tweeted on Tuesday:

Jets coach Robert Saleh tells reporters that QB Aaron Rodgers is 'doing everything' in practice. Expected, but significant as he puts 2023 behind him.

Rodgers has been eager to get back onto the field ever since he ruptured his Achilles tendon against the Buffalo Bills last September. While he was working hard to get back to the team for a playoff run, the Jets weren't able to stay in the postseason race. Now healthy, Rodgers will have the opportunity to start from scratch.

Rodgers Will Be Coming Back to a More Talented Jets Team

GM Joe Douglas has focused on adding offensive linemen and skill position players this year

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations were high for Rodgers and the Jets for the 2023 season. As the season went on without the quarterback, many of the flaws on the roster revealed themselves. General Manager Joe Douglas has worked hard to fix those flaws so that the Jets could be a more complete team in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: From 2016-2023, new Jets' left tackle Tyron Smith has averaged only one sack allowed per every 402 snaps played.

The offensive line was a major issue for the Jets last year, and they will go into this year with four different starters than last year. The team signed tackle Tyron Smith and guard John Simpson in free agency and added Morgan Moses in a trade. Second-year center Joe Tippman is expected to be the starter at the pivot and the Jets drafted tackle prospect Olu Fashanu in the first round.

The team also wanted to add to their wide receiver room after last year's big free agent acquisition, Allen Lazard, didn't work out. New York added Mike Williams, a strong deep threat in free agency.

Mike Williams Career Stats Year Games Played Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2017 10 11 95 0 2018 16 43 664 10 2019 15 49 1,001 2 2020 15 48 756 5 2021 16 76 1,146 9 2022 13 63 895 4 2023 3 19 249 1

New York also made a move in the draft, trading up in the third round so that they could bring in Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky. No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson remains with the team, as does star running back Breece Hall.

Rodgers will certainly like what he sees when he returns to the Jets. The quarterback has been eager to work with many of the new players and if he is able to remain healthy, the Jets could have the kind of year in 2024 that many expected they could have in 2023.

