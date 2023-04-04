Aaron Rodgers might not be too happy with the suggestion that was placed to the New York Jets by a number of ESPN personalities, especially if Mike Greenberg is anything to go by.

The situation between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets as it pertains to the trade for Aaron Rodgers has gone quiet in the past few days, with some belief that it likely isn’t going to happen until much closer to, if not on the very night of, the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

A lot of the talk surrounding the trade was that the Packers wanted a first-round pick to be given back to them for his services, as they look to cash in on what he’s done for them and what he can provide in the short term, something the Jets weren’t willing to do as they can’t be too careful given the quarterback’s age.

As such, the general belief is that the Jets won’t need to give up a 1st round pick in this year’s draft to get Rodgers, and can instead use that pick themselves. But what should they use that pick on? It could be on another weapon for Rodgers to work with, an offensive lineman to give him more protection, or on a defender to further add to the impressive set the Jets have already.

Well according to Mike Tannenbaum, Damien Woody and Ryan Clark, they could look to draft a quarterback instead.

Aaron Rodgers set to play second fiddle on draft night for the New York Jets?

On Get Up, the three men spoke about how the Jets could bring Rodgers into the building, but still draft a decent quarterback in the first round with the hopes of him sitting and developing behind Rodgers. This though did not sit well with Mike Greenberg, who went on an impassioned rant about why that would be a bad idea.

Video: ESPN’s Mike Greenberg fumes over Aaron Rodgers suggestion by ESPN personalities:

The perfect way to get Aaron Rodgers riled up

Greenberg does raise a seriously good point there amidst all of the shouting, because drafting a quarterback with the view to replace him was a pretty big reason why relations between him and the Packers haven’t exactly been great in recent years.

And if the Jets are really in ‘win now’ mode to make use of Rodgers while they still can, then drafting someone to sit wouldn’t exactly be a good use of their resources. In any other year that would probably be a smart strategy, but if they are able to complete the move for Rodgers, then it is the worst thing that they could do.